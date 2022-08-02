Brad Pitt Speaks Out About Controversial Ana de Armas Casting as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

Following the recent backlash over Ana de Armas portraying Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in Netlfix’s “Blonde,” Brad Pitt is speaking out about the casting decision of his upcoming produced film.

While speaking about de Armas’ portrayal of Monroe in “Blonde,” Brad Pitt told Entertainment Tonight, “She is phenomenal in it. That’s a tough dress to fill.”

Brad Pitt also praised de Armas for helping to get “Blonde” up, running, and finished. “It was 10 years in the making,” Pitt explained. “It wasn’t until we found Ana that we could get it across the finish line.”

According to IMDb, “Blonde” is a fictionalized chronicle of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe. Starring with de Armas in the film are Bobby Cannavale, Lucy DeVito, Sara Paxton, and Garret Dillahunt.

The criticism of de Armas’ casting first started after her Spanish accent was noticeable in the latest promo for “Blonde.” In the almost two-minute teaser, de Armas is seen giving an interview about how Norma Jean Mortenson became Marilyn Monroe. As the actress portrayed Monroe, some of the promo’s viewers couldn’t get past her Spanish accent.

Despite the backlash, Marc Rosen, President of Entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, which owns Marilyn Monroe’s estate, released a statement about de Armas’ “Blonde” casting. “Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history. Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity, and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety!”

“Blonde” will hit Netflix’s streaming platform on September 28th.

Ana de Armas Says Embody Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’ Was a ‘Gift’ For Her

While speaking to Byrdie in March 2021, Ana de Armas opened up about portraying Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde.”

“It was a gift for me to play that part,” the “Blonde” actress stated. She noted that while it was incredible, it was also pretty exhausting. “It was a lot of hard work to play her in what I think was a really honest way of portraying her. And her life was not simple, because you really have to go deep into that period and what happened to her and her story and who she was, and maybe you know some of her story, but it was very intense.”

The “Blonde” leading lady further explained that Marilyn Monroe actually went through a lot during her life. Way more than what was publicly mentioned. “I was lucky I had months to prepare. We don’t usually have that luxury,” she went on to add. “We usually have to rush into the project and make it as you go.”