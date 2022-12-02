Brad William Henke, ‘Dexter’ and ‘Justified’ Actor, Dead at 56

Brad William Henke, who starred in Dexter and Orange Is The New Black, has died unexpectedly at 56 years of age. Henke was a former National Football League player who became an actor. He died, according to Deadline, on November 28. That’s just a few days after the Thanksgiving holiday, The Sun reports.

News of Henke’s death came from his family. They told Deadline that Henke died in his sleep. At this time, there is no cause of death that has been given. Besides Dexter and Orange Is the New Black, Henke also starred in Justified. before finding fame as an actor, Henke, a native of Colorado, played college football at the University of Arizona in Tuscon, Arizona.

Brad William Henke Appeared In Super Bowl XXIV For Denver

As for pro football, Brad William Henke was drafted in 1989 by the New York Giants. But he went on to play along the defensive line for the Denver Broncos. He played in Super Bowl XXIV. But Henke retired from the NFL in 1994, moving to Los Angeles in pursuit of bigger dreams. Henke got guest-starring roles on ET, Chicago Hope, Silk Stockings, Nash Bridges, Arli$$, and others.

Henke got his first recurring role on Nikki, which starred Nikki Cox, back in 2000 for a two-year run. He starred in Going to California opposite Sam Trammell. Other small roles were in shows like CSI, Crossing Jordan, and Judging Amy. Other appearances for Henke were in The Assassination of Richard Nixon, Me and You and Everyone We Know, Must Love Dogs, The Zodiac, North Country, Wold Trade Center, and Hollywood.

But Brad William Henke had his big break when being cast as Tony Tucci on Dexter. His character was a murder suspect who almost became a victim. But the character just appeared in four episodes of the Showtime series. Another show he appeared in was Lost, where he played Bram in six episodes between 2009 and 2010.

Henke portrayed Coover Bennett on Justified and made appearances on The Chicago Code in 2011. Between 2016 and 2018, Henke played gay corrections officer Desi Piscatella on Orange Is The New Black. Henke shared a SAG Awards for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series” with his co-stars in 2017.

Brad William Henke leaves behind a wife, Sonja, a stepson, Aaden, and a stepdaughter, Leasa. He also had a grandchild named Amirah. Besides those, Henke is survived by his mother Tammy and sister Annette. Bill, his father, preceded hiim in death.