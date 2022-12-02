Brad William Henke Dies at 56, Fans Mourn the Former NFL Player and ‘Dexter’ Actor

Fans of Dexter star Brad William Henke are sharing their sadness and grief over the news of his sudden passing at 56 years old. Henke, who also made a name for himself on Orange Is The New Black and Justified, died in his sleep. That’s according to the information from his family. Henke played college football at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. But he went on to play in the National Football League, getting drafted by the New York Giants before moving on to the Denver Broncos.

Brad William Henke, truly one of

the good guys. Great character actor & acting teacher & outstanding football player at my alum mater Univ Of Arizona. & pro football 🏈 DenverBroncos. Died Nov 28 in his sleep. He was only 56. Rest In Paradise & Fly High. You will be missed.🙏 pic.twitter.com/GC3GX8QvVy — Brad Grunberg (@bradgrunberg) December 1, 2022

One of Henke’s fans, TV writer/producer Leonard Chang, tweeted this: “Oh, no! Coover! A lovely man, a gentleman, and a great actor…#JustfiedFX @JustifiedFX”. Another fan wrote this on Twitter: “What a talented actor! Thoughts and prayers to his family.” Jen Euston, who was a casting director on Orange Is The New Black, wrote: “this is a shock. rest well, Brad. thank you for all the work you contributed on OITNB. you will not be forgotten.” This fan said, “Wow. Rest in peace Brad. You stole the show in whatever you were in.” Andy Burns said in a tweet, “Really sad to see that Brad William Henke passed away. He played Tom Cullen in The Stand mini series, and I had the pleasure of interviewing him for The Art and Making of The Stand. He was super friendly and told some great stories.”

Brad William Henke Played A Number of Different Roles In His Career

As we mentioned, Brad William Henke was drafted in 1989 by the New York Giants. But he would become a defensive lineman for the Denver Broncos. He played in Super Bowl XXIV. Injuries would lead Henke to retire from the NFL back in 1994. He moved to Los Angeles and got guest-starring roles on ET, Chicago Hope, Silk Stockings, Nash Bridges, and Arli$$.

Meanwhile, his first recurring role came on the show Nikki where he starred opposite Nikki Cox in 2000 for a two-year run. Other roles for Brad William Henke were on Crossing Jordan and Judging Amy. Want to know some other appearances that he made throughout his career? They include The Assassination of Richard Nixon, Me and You and Everyone We Know, Must Love Dogs, The Zodiac, North Country, and Hollywood.

Additionally, for the one-time football player, his big-time break came along as he was cast as Tony Tucci on Dexter. His character appears in just four episodes. He played Bram on Lost for six episodes between 2009 and 2010. Henke played Coover Bennett on Justified and made appearances on The Chicago Code in 2011. Finally, between 2016 and 2018, Henke played gay corrections officer Desi Piscatella on Orange Is the New Black.