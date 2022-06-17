‘Breaking Bad’ Star Dean Norris Sets Internet Ablaze With Take on High Gas Prices

Dean Norris, everyone’s favorite brother-in-law on Breaking Bad, has a different take than most on the country’s current economic situation.

Yes, Hank Schrader has some thoughts on sky-rocketing gas prices. He shared them via Twitter.

“You’re not getting “robbed” at the pump.,” wrote the Breaking Bad star. “You’re paying fair market price for a commodity. If you love Capitalism so much then stfu.”

Breaking Bad Star Talked Economics, But Touched a Social Media Nerve

We’re not sure if Norris intended to create a viral moment on Twitter. But so many folks also had thoughts on gas prices. It’s what we all talk about. They’re part of the reason inflation has such a tight grip on the U.S. economy. And gas prices are even higher across the world.

As Norris pointed out, oil is a traded commodity. For the United States, the price is set by traders on Wall Street. By the end of the business day, a barrel of West Texas crude sold for about $117 a barrel. Traders were concerned about a tight, worldwide supply and how sanctions against Iran would impact the market. Meanwhile, according to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of unleaded gas is $5.09. That’s a nickel less than Wednesday, but almost $2 more than this time a year ago.

So Many Replies Told Norris to Stick to Acting

So how did all those Breaking Bad fans react to Norris’ tweet? Let’s take a look. There was the “stick-to-acting” theme.

One fan wrote: “Dude just act and leave real life problems to the people who understand that stuff.” We should mention that Norris was the valedictorian of his high school graduating class and has a degree from Harvard.

Another person replied: “I love Breaking Bad. But a millionaire actor from Hollywood worth $5 million can’t be telling hard working Americans who live paycheck by paycheck to just suck it up when you specifically benefit from capitalism. Please just stick to acting my guy.”

Another user wrote: “Easy for someone as loaded as you to say. Prices were fine a few months ago. Restriction of capitalism is what put us here.” We’re assuming that Hank would complain about gas prices if they escalated this much during Breaking Bad.

Then there was this reply: “He’s not telling people to suck it up, he’s telling them that maybe they should realize this is capitalism in action. He’s saying, complain about gas prices and understand that capitalism is what you are actually complaining about. It’s a self reflection exercise.”

Norris was a Breaking Bad fan favorite. He portrayed Hank for 61 episodes in the show’s five-year run.