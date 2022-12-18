Bret Michaels Sends Message of Support Following Sharon Osbourne’s Hospitalization

News has started to spread around the celebrity world after Sharon Osbourne was rushed to the hospital due to a medical emergency. Singer Bret Michaels has come out with a message of support in light of this harrowing news. Osbourne, according to reports, was taken to a hospital in California. Let’s take a look and see what Michaels is saying to his friend here in a tweet.

.@MrsSOsbourne love you. My well wishes & prayers are with you. pic.twitter.com/qeo115OBKZ — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) December 17, 2022

TMZ indicates that Sharon Osbourne was filming a paranormal TV show in California when she was taken to the hospital. Osbourne reportedly got sick on the set of the show. The reality show TV star and talk-show host fell ill at the Glen Tavern Inn, which is located in Santa Paula, California. Medical officials reportedly responded to a “medical call” around 6:30 p.m. Pacific time and took Osbourne to Santa Paula Hospital. Her condition at this time remains unknown.

Sharon Osbourne Wished Husband Ozzy Osbourne A Happy Birthday

Fans who keep up with Sharon Osbourne know that her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, has had his own battle with health conditions. Earlier in December, Sharon wished her husband a very happy birthday. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my best friend, the love of my life, my everything. My Darling Ozzy.” As people know, Sharon Osbourne is a woman who has a lot of opinions that she shares with the public. Recently, she had a special on Fox Nation titled Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back. She had a thought or two about Joy Behar, who is a host on ABC’s The View. “I met [Joy] once at a social function. She picked up my hand and looked at my wedding ring and said, ‘Oh, my God that’s gaudy,'” Osbourne said. “I wanted to say, ‘Jealous,’ but I didn’t, I held it back. I just think that she’s a bit cray-cray.” So, there’s that opinion from Osbourne.

One thing that Sharon Osbourne has talked a lot about recently is what’s called cancel culture. She has previously said that she will not talk about three subjects that appear to draw the ire of many people. “There are three things I never want to talk about, religion, politics, and minority groups because you can never win,” Osbourne said. “There will be 50 percent that agree with you and 50 that think you’re an a**hole. And the 50 percent who don’t agree become judge, jury, and executioner.”

Right now, there is no update about the health of Sharon Osbourne. Once we get some more news about her health situation, we’ll let you know. But she’s got quite a lot of people like Bret Michaels pulling for her to get better.