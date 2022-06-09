Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Attempts to Crash Her Wedding, Stopped by Police: PHOTO

Ex-husband Jason Alexander tried to break up Britney Spears’ wedding Thursday night to boyfriend Sam Asghari.

If you’d forgotten that Britney Spears ever was married to Alexander, that’s OK. The pop star and Alexander, on a whim, wed in a Las Vegas marriage chapel in 2004. Their marriage lasted all of 55 hours.

Alexander even live streamed his crash attempts at Britney’s wedding, which is taking place at her home tonight in Thousand Oaks, Calif. TMZ.com broke the news and even posted a photograph of the aftermath. Alexander insisted that Britney Spears invited him. Her security responded by calling police.

Britney Spears' wedding was just dramatically interrupted, as her first husband, Jason Alexander, showed up trying to crash the event … resulting in a police response. https://t.co/twc25BOhKB — TMZ (@TMZ) June 9, 2022

And that’s not all. Britney Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told Page Six that he wants Alexander prosecuted for breaking into Spears’ home.

“Jason Alexander has been handcuffed, taken into custody and arrested,” Rosengart told the outlet. “I express my thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for their prompt response and good work.”

He added: “I’m working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr. Alexander is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

And Alexander documented everything on Instagram. He got up to the second floor of Britney’s mansion and asked an armed security guard: “hey, where’s Britney at?”

Alexander then left the home and went to the backyard. The actual wedding will take place in a tent outside. Page Six reported that Alexander approached the tent and called the event a “bulls–t wedding.” He identified himself as Spears’ “first husband” to several people in the backyard, all the while insisting that his ex invited him to the festivities.

And to be clear about his intentions, he said on Instagram: “I’m here to crash the wedding.”

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY