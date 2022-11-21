Bruce Lee’s Potential Cause of Death Revealed

New information has emerged recently suggesting the potential cause of death of martial arts expert, movie star, and television star, Bruce Lee. According to these latest reports, Bruce Lee may have died unexpectedly from drinking too much water.

Doctors Now Believe Bruce Lee May Have Solved The Mystery Behind The Actor’s Deadly Brain Swelling

The death of actor and martial arts expert Bruce Lee was the subject of many theories. Some of these wild theories include Lee being assassinated by gangsters or poisoned by a jealous lover. There were even rumors that Lee fell victim to a simple heat stroke while working on his iconic moves. New research has now suggested, however, that these theories and many others are not the cause of the martial arts icon’s untimely death.

Instead, medical experts believe Lee’s death can be attributed to a condition known as hyponatremia. This condition, experts note, was brought about by Lee’s intake of a deadly amount of water.

Bruce Lee died in Hong Kong on July 20, 1973, at the age of just 32 years old. At the time of death, medical experts noted Lee’s death was due to brain swelling. However, the theory at the time was that it was a painkiller causing this deadly condition in Lee. Now, however, new details have emerged to prompt medical professionals to theorize an entirely different cause for the deadly brain swelling.

Hyponatremia Causes A Dangerously Low Concentration Of Sodium In One’s Blood Stream

Now, researchers are noting that it was likely a case of hyponatremia that lead to the Enter The Dragon legend’s unexpected death. This condition can be caused by too much water or fluid in a person’s body. This, in turn, creates a dangerously low concentration of sodium in the person’s bloodstream.

An upcoming issue of the Clinical Kidney Journal details these theories noting that the experts “propose that the kidney’s inability to excrete excess water killed Bruce Lee.”

The upcoming publication continues to note that Lee was ironically famous for the quote”Be water my friend” and it was likely water that “ultimately killed him.”

According to the study, Bruce Lee had multiple life factors that put him at risk for the condition. These factors include an unusually high intake of liquids. As well as activities that would increase thirst such as marijuana usage. Lee was also known for activities that could debilitate the kidney’s ability to function properly. These include taking certain prescription medications, alcohol usage, and a low solute intake.

Lee’s Wife Detailed Her Late Husband’s “Fluid-based” Diet In 2018 Memoir

Linda Lee, the wife of the late Bruce Lee mentioned that her late husband often followed a strict fluid-based diet. This diet, the memoir notes, consisted of just carrot juice and apple juice. The 2018 memoir also detailed Lee’s water intake throughout the day. Including the days leading up to the illness that hit Lee before his death.

“I think we had some water,” one passage reads.

“That probably made him a little tired and thirsty,” notes the excerpt from Bruce Lee, A Life. “After a few sips he seemed to be a little dizzy… Immediately after feeling faint, Bruce complained of a headache.”

The researchers of the upcoming release note that many noticed Lee’s unusually high water intake around the time of his unexpected death. Lee’s water intake, the researchers note, continued to grow larger and larger up to the day the martial arts legend died.