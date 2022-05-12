Bruce MacVittie, ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Law & Order’ Actor, Dead at 65

Bruce MacVittie, star of iconic series including The Sopranos and Law & Order has passed away at the age of 65, as confirmed by his wife, Carol Ochs. The beloved actor died on May 7 in a New York City hospital, survived by his wife and daughter, Sophia Oliva Ochs MacVittie. The actor’s cause of death remains unknown.

Bruce MacVittie’s career showed promise from the very start, as he made his Broadway debut opposite legendary Godfather star Al Pacino. The two appeared in a 1983 production of American Buffalo, and from then on, MacVittie climbed his way up the ranks of Hollywood.

Though he continued his Broadway career, Bruce MacVittie made the jump to TV in 1981 with his role on Barney Miller. From there, he appeared in many well-known series such as Miami Vice, LA Law, and Sex and the City.

Then, twenty years later, MacVittie got the opportunity of a lifetime – a five-episode role on The Sopranos, a series that would go on to become one of the greatest in TV history. He played Danny Scalercio, a juror in Junior Soprano’s trial who Tony Soprano and his crew attempt to intimidate into “doing the right thing” (which, of course, meant doing the exact opposite).

His Sopranos role was, perhaps, his most impressive. However, Bruce MacVittie also guest starred in the long-running franchise Law & Order many times. After capturing his first role in the original series in 1991, MacVittie went on to appear in three Law & Order series in 10 different episodes. In total, his career with Law & Order spanned 20 years!

Colleagues Mourn the Loss of Bruce MacVittie

Following the news of Bruce MacVittie’s death, colleagues who enjoyed working with the actor over the years expressed their heartbreak at the loss of their friend. “I loved Bruce MacVittie,” Al Pacino said in an interview with The New York Times. “His performances were always glistening and crackling, a heart and a joy to watch.”

I met the great Bruce MacVittie shortly after this. We’ve worked together often. He was a beautiful, honest actor and man. The real deal. Sending love to his friends and family. https://t.co/bP07qWyEaj — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) May 12, 2022

Evan Handler, Bruce MacVittie’s Sex and the City co-star, penned a truly touching message for his late friend on Twitter. “I met Bruce MacVittie more than forty years ago,” he wrote. “We worked and played together repeatedly, as actors, and as friends, throughout the ensuing decades.”

“Overshadowing his illustrious career, for me, were the hours he spent at my bedside throughout my life-threatening illness in ’85-89,” Handler continued. “The months he spent caring for ill & dying friends throughout ’21. And the unflinching presence he granted anyone in need, no matter how dire or terrifying their circumstances. Please let your friends know you love them, and let them know you’re as available as Bruce always was.”

Comedy actress June Diane Raphael expressed her grief as well. “Bruce was the first working actor I knew in NYC,” she wrote on Twitter. “He was so encouraging of me and [Casey Wilson] and I’m so profoundly sorry for his wife and daughter.”