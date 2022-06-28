Bruce Willis Appears in Daughter’s Sweet New Video Amid Aphasia Diagnosis

While enjoying some much-needed time with his family, Burce Willis’ wife Emma shared a super sweet video of the actor and their daughter Emma howling with their Siberian Husky.

Bruce Willis’ wife gushed about the trios howling by writing, “Impressive howling all-around. The latest video comes just a few weeks after Emma posted a sweet snapshot of Willis enjoying time with their daughters Evelyn and Mabel on Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day to this fun, loving, generous, big hearted girl dad. We simply adore you.”

Along with Evelyn and Mabel, Bruce Willis shares daughters Rumor, Scout, and Tallulah with ex-wife Demi Moore. Earlier this spring, Bruce Willis’ family announced that the actor was officially retiring from acting. Willis has more than 40 years of acting experience. He was diagnosed with aphasia. This is a disorder caused by damage to the area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension.

Bruce Willis’ family revealed, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Willis appeared in 22 films since 2018. He has eight films with release dates in 2022 and 2023. His thriller film “Die Like Lovers” will be released in September 2022. The film is about a man who dies as part of an experimental military program. A former black-ops soldier takes his place to find out who killed him. Willis stars in the film with Andy Allo and Dominic Purcell.

Michael Bay Opens Up About Working With Bruce Willis on ‘Armageddon’

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Michael Bay opened up about working alongside Bruce Willis on “Armageddon.”

“Bruce was taught at the beginning of ‘Armageddon,’” the director recalled. “And there was a point when [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer said to me, ‘You got to show him some scenes.’ So I did. And Bruce goes, ‘Wow, you should have shown that to me earlier.’”

Bay further explained that since that discussion, he and Willis have gotten along. “But you’ve got to understand, from an actor’s point of view, you’re putting yourself out there, and it’s a very scary thing when you don’t think that the director might have your back.”

Bay then declared the loved working with Willis. “I thought he was a stunt mogul, but apparently that wasn’t his thing. I’m like, ‘What? I saw Die Hard. He was amazing in Die Hard.’ Apparently, it was a stunt man. I love Bruce because he was funny – he would do improv. There are certain people that are movie stars. He was one of them.”