Bruce Willis Appears in Heartwarming Video on Wife’s Instagram Amid Aphasia Diagnosis

Over the weekend, Bruce Willis’ wife Emma took to her Instagram to share a sweet video of the “Die Hard” icon with his daughter watching some baby birds develop over the course of a month.

“We so enjoyed this 28 day journey watching this mama robin and her babies,” Bruce Willis’ wife captioned the video.

Fans gushed over Bruce Willis’ sweet timelapse on Instagram. “Omgoodness!! Ha! She has the same profile as her daughter,” one fan wrote. “That happened to us with baby sparrows,” another Bruce Willis fan shared. “We were so sad when they left after 4 days of watching them learning to fly.”

Bruce Willis is enjoying some quality time after officially retiring from acting earlier this spring. The actor’s family revealed that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, which is a disorder that affects how one communicates. This can impact speech, writing, and how someone is understood in both speaking and written language.

Bruce Willis’ family publicly shared details about the diagnosis to fans. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support,” they revealed. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Bruce Willis’ Attorney Reveals He ‘Wanted to Work’ After Aphasia Diagnosis

While speaking to Los Angeles Times earlier this summer, Bruce Willis’ attorney, Martin Singer, revealed why the “Die Hard” star wanted to continue working after being diagnosed with aphasia.

“My client continued working after his medical diagnosis because he wanted to work and was able to do so,” Bruce Willis’ attorney explained. “Just like many others diagnosed with aphasia who are capable of continuing to work.”

Bruce Willis’ attorney further explained the actor’s influence in Hollywood and how his continuous work helped keep others working. “Because Mr. Willis appeared in those films, they could get financed. That resulted in literally thousands of people having jobs, many during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A source revealed to PEOPLE that everyone is rooting for Bruce Willis following his diagnosis. “Bruce is beloved and everyone in Hollywood is very supportive of him and will rally around him. He’s one of the guys everyone loves in Hollywood – one of the most beloved movie stars. His family is rallying around him.”

The source also described Willis as being a very devoted husband and father. “There’s so much goodwill for him. He’s a wonderful person, and has always had the best sense of humor – and a sense of a grace. Everyone is rooting for him.”