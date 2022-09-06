Bruce Willis’ Costar Reveals What the Actor Is Really Like Behind the Scenes

Few celebrities achieved the kind of success as actor Bruce Willis. The star of Die Hard is an instantly recognizable figure in action cinema who’s starred in dozens of thrilling films.

He’s crossed paths with countless other actors in his long career. But Oliver Trevena, who co-starred with Willis in the recent film Wire Room, sat down with People to discuss what it was really like to share the set with the iconic actor.

“That would be one for me on my bucket list. However you see Bruce Willis, he’s a legend. I grew up watching Die Hard. I think most people did,” Trevena said. “He’s an icon in the action world, in the movie world. So getting to be in a movie with him in a prominent way was, as I say, it’s a bucket list checked off.”

Wire Room will be one of Willis’s final films after his recent retirement announcement. Trevena described Willis as a “humble, lovely, brilliant” actor after getting the chance to star alongside him in one of his final roles.

“I’ve been in and around Hollywood for a long time now. And I’m always inspired by the people that have been in it for so long and achieved so much, but still treat people with humility and respect no matter who they are,” Trevena said. “I just believe in a mutual respect for each other. And you learn that from your peers. So I guess there’s lessons I will take from Bruce … but more in the way of just as a human.”

‘Wire Room’ Co-Star Reflects on Working With Bruce Willis

In Wire Room, Trevena plays gun smuggler Eddie Flynn. When he’s attacked by armed intruders in his home, he’s watched by federal agents who aid him with government surveillance 50 miles away. Willis plays a high-level federal officer who has to step in when things turn sour.

Trevena said the film was mostly shot during the COVID-19 pandemic. Which meant most of the footage was shot with actors in different locations.

“And I’m really just wearing an earpiece of having to act like it’s all happening without anyone there in front of me,” Trevena recalls. “So it was quite a fun adventure. I figured I could have some fun with it, which was part of the reason I signed up.”

Despite the filming limitations, Trevena said he got to work with Bruce on a deeper level than in their previous film together, Out of Death. He came to set early every day just to run his lines with Willis in person and he learned a lot from the experienced star.

“I came to set early, I would say probably four or five days early to read my lines off camera. So that they could see and I could see how we were going to play the scene,” Trevena said. “Because it’s all about their energy as well. What they’re giving in the lines to what then I would know what to do with mine… Obviously, having a chance to work with Bruce in a bigger capacity of what I had done before was nice.”