Bruce Willis’ Daughter, Rumer, Reveals She’s Pregnant With First Child

Bruce Willis is going to be a grandfather! His daughter with Demi Moore, Rumer, showed off her baby bump on Instagram. On Tuesday, the 34-year-old songstress and actress shared a joint announcement that she is expecting her first child with beau Derek Richard Thomas.

In the first image, Rumer brandished her baby bump in the image, as Thomas places a loving smooch on it. In another image, her pregnant shape was proudly on display as she stood by the window. Completing the collection of photographs was a snap of an incredibly delighted Thomas.The triumphant victor of Dancing With the Stars‘ season 20 succinctly captioned their series of snapshots with a growing plant emoji.

The couple was inundated with congratulations and best wishes in the comments section. Willis’ sister Scout LaRue Willis expressed her emotions with a heartfelt “I’m weep,” while fellow actress Brittany Snow congratulated the star by writing, “Congrats beauty!!” Meanwhile, Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul could barely contain his excitement. “I’m so happy for you my friend,” he wrote. “Such beautiful news. Congrats!!!”

The impending arrival of Rumer’s baby will be an exciting first for her parents, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, who are both 67 and 60 respectively. The pair have raised two daughters together: Tallulah (28) and Scout (31). Additionally, the Pulp Fiction star is a proud father to Evelyn (8) and Mabel (10), his children with current wife Emma Heming Willis.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore remain close, despite divorcing over twenty years ago

Although Willis and Moore have gone through a divorce, they remain supportive of one another. Emma Heming Willis, Bruce’s second wife whom he married in 2009, even shared Rumer’s joyous news on social media this Tuesday.

Additionally, Moore announced the baby news on Instagram along with the same images as her daughter. “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era,” the GI Jane star joked. Just one month after publicly proclaiming their relationship on Instagram, Rumer and Thomas made a joyous announcement of her pregnancy. On November 15th, the couple shared a series of photos featuring tender moments spent outdoors, confirming their romance to all.

In March, Bruce Willis’ family declared that he was taking a break from his long and illustrious acting career. This was following his diagnosis with aphasia, an impairment of language abilities that has affected the actor’s cognitive capabilities.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” they said at the time. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”