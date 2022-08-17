Bruce Willis’ Daughter Settles Decades-Long Debate About ‘Die Hard’

While actor Bruce Willis starred in films like Pulp Fiction, The Sixth Sense, and Unbreakable, his most notable claim to fame is the Die Hard franchise. Playing John McClane, Willis finds himself visiting his estranged wife on Christmas Eve at her work holiday party. Although a time of celebration, the festivities take a turn when a group of terrorists take over the building and hold the employees hostage. With nothing but his wits and one-liners, Willis single-handedly saves the day. Becoming a box office success in the Summer of 1988, due to the film taking place on Christmas Eve, many have suggested the action film is actually a Christmas movie.

The debate about if Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not has continued for almost 40 years and it appears that the question might have finally been answered. Enjoying a nice day in Beverly Hills, two of Willis’ daughters, Rumer and Scout Willis, discussed Die Hard and if they believe it is a Christmas classic. According to Scout, Die Hard is a Christmas movie.

Again, with the debate lasting decades, there are sure to be a few Die Hard fans willing to plead their case as to why the film is not a Christmas miracle. TMZ once spoke to Willis’ mother about the hot question and she answered the opposite of her grandchildren, believing Die Hard to be nothing more than a classic action film.

Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Aphasia

As for Bruce Willis, acting appears to be on the back burner after revealing he suffers from aphasia. For those who might not know the symptoms, aphasia is a disorder damaging certain parts of the brain. For most who suffer from the disorder, it attacks the left side of their brain and can even damage their language abilities.

At the time, Bruce Willis’ family released a statement. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

On Instagram, Bruce Willis’ entire family, including his ex-wife Demi Moore shared how they were working together to help the legendary actor. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Bruce Willis once shared a marriage with Demi Moore, having three children with her. They divorced in 2000, leading Willis to remarry in 2009 to model Emma Heming, having two more daughters with her.