Bruce Willis’s Daughter and Wife Update on the Actor’s Aphasia Diagnosis

Earlier this year, Bruce Willis’ family made the heartbreaking announcement that he was suffering from aphasia, a language disorder that impedes communication. Aphasia is a symptom of an underlying condition, not the condition itself, and Willis’ official diagnosis remains unknown. However, the speech disorder is often the result of a stroke or severe head injury.

In a joint Instagram post from Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, and his eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, the Willis family shared the distressing news that fans would no longer see Bruce Willis on the silver screen. The Willis family explained that, as a result of his declining ability to effectively communicate, Bruce Willis had no choice but to retire after more than 40 years as an actor.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” they wrote. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family,” the post continued. “And we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Bruce Willis’ Wife and Daughter Continue to Show Support Following Aphasia Diagnosis

Since the announcement of his aphasia diagnosis and retirement, both Rumer and Emma Heming Willis have posted numerous throwback images of Bruce Willis to their social media pages, each of which received an outpouring of love from friends and family.

In a recent Instagram story, however, Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, showed a current day Bruce playing basketball with friends. The video was captioned, “I see you BeeDub.”

Rumer Willis, Bruce’s eldest daughter, continues to show support for her father as well. Her latest Instagram post shows her holding a guitar as if she’s preparing to play. “Out of practice but trying to play some tunes for my Daddio,” she wrote in the caption.

Willis’ aphasia diagnosis was just announced in March. However, coworkers have since revealed that they suspected a problem long before the news went public. While filming his latest movies, the production teams were forced to shorten his lines to make them easier to perform.

Willis always appeared happy at work, but would often struggle to understand his lines. “It was less of an annoyance and more like: ‘How do we not make Bruce look bad?'” one of the crew members of White Elephant told the LA Times. “Someone would give him a line and he didn’t understand what it meant. He was just being puppeted.”

“After our experience on White Elephant, it was decided as a team that we would not do another,” said director Jesse V. Johnson. “We are all Bruce Willis fans, and the arrangement felt wrong and ultimately a rather sad end to an incredible career. One that none of us felt comfortable with.”