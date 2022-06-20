Bruce Willis’ Daughters Offer Sweet Father’s Day Tributes Following His Aphasia Diagnosis

The three daughters of Bruce Willis from his marriage to Demi Moore honored their dad with some touching Father’s Day memories. Willis has recently been in the news for being diagnosed with aphasia, which has been affecting him. Still, Tallulah, Rumer, and Scout all took to social media and offered their dad some love and remembrances.

For Tallulah, it happens to be a mix of photos that lead her to her calling Willis her “coolest friend.” Those pics did include some current ones while also a couple of older ones. “You showed me how to love people from a smile, that strength resides in the self-possessed goofball, taught me this neat way to make your arms grow and lengthen to hold as many people as possible close and cozy,” she writes on Instagram. “You are by far my coolest friend.” The latest photo has her sitting on Dad’s lap.

Bruce Willis Daughters Find Imaginative Ways To Share Pictures

So, Rumer decided to go full-on old school with some toddler pictures. She writes, “Daddio, what a privilege it is every day to be your daughter. I love you so much. You are the coolest cat in town.” Scout would share her sister Tallulah’s post on Instagram in her IG stories. She added a meme along with stills from Bruce’s movie The Sixth Sense. But she also would post a photo of her licking her father’s head. Rumer had a photo up in April, showing her dad kissing her forehead as a baby.

Bruce Willis, according to PopCulture, also shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with Emma Heming Willis, who celebrated her birthday Saturday. One thing the former action star has received from co-stars has been messages of support. Former Moonlighting co-star Cybill Shepherd offered kind words in light of his diagnosis. “I just have to say one thing about Bruce,” Shepherd said in an interview with Extra. “No one else was ever considered for the part when he walked in the room.” Shepherd played Maddie Hayes while Willis played David Addison in the TV series. Another person from the Willis world sending their best to him is his Pulp Fiction co-star, John Travolta.

Because of his diagnosis, Willis has stepped away from acting and is considered to be retired. Still, remembering him from the TV work and his movies makes it hard to believe he will not act again. Yet that’s what his fans and followers understand is happening right now for Willis. He’s a beloved actor whose work in films like Die Hard will always be appreciated. Fans may debate whether it’s a Christmas movie or not, but Willis playing John McClane is OK by them. Willis also has a musical side to him as well. Here’s hoping Willis feels better now and in the future.