Bruce Willis and Emma Heming’s ‘Sizzling’ Throwback Post Sets the Internet Aflame

Iconic actor Bruce Willis announced earlier this year that would be stepping away from acting after a diagnosis of aphasia, a degenerative brain condition affecting language expression and comprehension. He has since stayed out of the spotlight ever since. However, his fans still have Willis’s wife Emma Heming and her social media presence to get updates on the action icon.

Her latest post was somewhat unexpected given the recent news of her husband’s health. Heming posted a throwback look at a photo shoot she and Willis took part in a W Magazine cover story in 2009. The racy photos show the couple embracing each other in steamy surroundings and clad in leather.

Heming posted the throwback to celebrate the 50th anniversary of W Magazine. “Happy 50th anniversary @wmag,” she wrote alongside the post. “Usually we are a pretty wholesome couple till we aren’t.”

Her followers were quick to comment with their surprised yet enamored reactions. “Amazing photographs and even more so because you do present as so wholesome!” wrote one fan. “Oh My!! I feel like I shouldn’t be seeing that last one!!” another said. “I still have that magazine just to look at those photos, I was shocked with red nail polish back then,” hilariously said another.

Bruce Willis’s Career Touched So Many

Back in March, Willis’s family announced his aphasia diagnosis. His daughter Rumer announced the actor’s disease and subsequent retirement in a heartfelt Instagram post.

She wrote, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters. As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The message continued, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn”

Willis filmed several movie projects in the final years of his career. Some which are still to be released. Most recently, he starred in Wire Room opposite Oliver Trevena. His co-star spoke with People and talked about what it was like working with Willis in the final stages of his career.

“That would be one for me on my bucket list. However you see Bruce Willis, he’s a legend. I grew up watching Die Hard. I think most people did,” Trevena said. “He’s an icon in the action world, in the movie world. So getting to be in a movie with him in a prominent way was, as I say, it’s a bucket list checked off.”