bruce-willis-reprises-famous-role-one-last-time-for-new-movie-amid-aphasia-diagnosis

Famed actor Bruce Willis is returning to the screen to reprise his role as Detective James Knight in the upcoming action movie, Detective Knight: Independence.

In the official trailer, dropped earlier this week, the 67-year-old iconic actor investigates a vigilante EMT impersonating a police officer. It results in an action-packed rampage on Independence Day.

Willis’ reprisal comes as a surprise considering the longtime actor is currently battling the brain condition aphasia. The condition affects his ability to speak and understand language.

In the trailer dropped on Tuesday, viewers see an aerial shot of downtown Los Angeles. Then, a gunman donning an EMT uniform fires his automatic rifle at a crowd. However, Detective James Knight, played by Willis, appears and fires a round of shots that hit the unknown assailant.

Then, viewers Knight’s boss asks him what makes a “good cop.” He responds with, “A good cop doesn’t sleep well.” The trailer then cuts to Knight at the gym, taking out his stress on a punching bag.

Then, viewers meet another criminal, Jack Kilmer, which is also the son of Val Kilmer. In the shot, he’s standing next to his father. “No son of mine is a cop,” he tells his son.

Kilmer’s character, whose name hasn’t been dropped, looks as if he’s an EMT who puts on a fake police officer’s uniform. His girlfriend, played by Willow Shields, tells him, “Most cops are good.” However, we learn he doesn’t have the same opinion. In another shot, he says, “Cops are our enemies.”

Bruce Willis set to become proud grandfather

Off-screen, Christmas has come early for Bruce Willis and his family. According to reports, his daughter 34-year-old Rumer Willis, is expecting her first child. This marks the first grandchild for Willis and his ex-wife and Rumer’s mother, Demi Moore.

Rumer, also an actor, took to Instagram to share the news with a series of black-and-white pics. Viewers were also treated to several selfies that show off her baby bump, including pictures of her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas giving her belly several pecks.

In addition, Moore also shared the happy news on her own Instagram page, writing that she’s “entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era.” In the comments section, Rumer responded by writing, “Love you mama.”

Rumer is the oldest child of Moore and Willi who divorced in 2000. They also share three daughters. Willis also shares daughters Evelyn Penn, 8, and 10-year-old Mabel Ray with his wife Emma Heming. In March, Rumer announced via social media that her dad was giving acting a break due to his health condition.

Detective Knight: Independence will be released on VOD and in a limited theatrical release on January 20, 2023.