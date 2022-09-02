bruce-willis-spotted-in-new-photos-amid-battle-with-aphasia

Bruce Willis was spotted looking well in Los Angeles this week. The 67-year-old actor made a rare public appearance this week. Photographers caught him spending time with several friends. In the snapshots, Willis is shown enjoying a sunny day in sunglasses, a white short-sleeved button-up, jeans, and a smile.

The outing comes five months after Bruce Willis retired from Hollywood due to an aphasia diagnosis. His daughter, Rumer, announced the news through her Instagram account on March 30.

Rumer Willis Announced Father’s Retirement on Social Media

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The disease can affect a person’s “ability to communicate” by taking away or lessening their “ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written,” according to Mayo Clinic.

Aphasia can either be a sign of a degenerative brain condition or a traumatic brain injury. It can also develop with a brain tumor or stroke.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn,” Rumer’s message continued.

Bruce Willis’ Family ‘Rallied Around Him in a Big Way’

Bruce Willis shares adult daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah with his ex-wife, Demi Moore. The couple was married for 13 years. In 2009, he married Emma Heming. The two have since had two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

A source close to Willis told PEOPLE, that his family has been rallying around him “in a big way” to “help Bruce cope with what is to come” with his diagnosis. And they’re “doing whatever they can [to support him].”

Another source close to Heming shared that she has been struggling with the diagnosis. But she is “trying to keep it together” as she supports him.

“As someone facing health challenges, Bruce couldn’t be part of a better family,” the source said. “It’s been shocking. And it’s not easy seeing a spouse decline. But she’s trying to keep it together for him.”