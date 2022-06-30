Bruce Willis’ Team Responds to Accusations Producer Knew of His Health Issues, Mistreated Him

Months after his retirement from acting, Bruce Willis and his team have released a statement denying accusations about producer Randall Emmett.

The accusations state that Emmett continued to push Bruce Willis to work despite knowing about the actor’s aphasia diagnosis. Aphasia is a neurological disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate.

Per Us Weekly, Willis’ attorney Martin Singer has released a statement about the accusation toward Emmett. The producer has worked with Willis on nearly two dozen out of the 114 projects he’s produced.

“My client continued working after his medical diagnosis because he wanted to work and was able to do so, just like many others diagnosed with aphasia who are capable of continuing to work,” Singer told the Los Angeles Times earlier this week. “Because Mr. Willis appeared in those films, they could get financed. That resulted in literally thousands of people having jobs, many during the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Later, a representative for Emmett commented to Us Weekly about the accusations.

“Randall is very proud of the work he and Bruce Willis have done over the last 15 years. In every single movie they have done together, Bruce enjoyed being on set, playing golf, going to dinners, and communing with the crew. If Bruce had not wanted to be on set, he would not have been there. Willis is one of the greatest actors of his time and was sought after by multiple production companies until his recent retirement. Randall counts him among his closest friends.”

Bruce Willis Celebrates Father’s Day With Sweet Tributes From Daughters

Last week, on Father’s Day, Bruce Willis’s daughters tributed the 67-year-old actor with sweet messages on Instagram. Tallulah, one of his younger daughters, kicked things off with a sweet slideshow of photos of the two of them.

“You showed me how to love people from a smile, that strength resides in the self-possessed goofball, taught me this neat way to make your arms grow and lengthen to hold as many people as possible close and cozy,” Tallulah wrote earlier. “You are by far my coolest friend.”

Rumer Willis went old-school with some hilarious throwback photos of her as a toddler and Bruce Willis as a young dad. She sits on his shoulders at the beach, some kind of doll or barbie in hand.

“Daddio, What a privilege it is every day to be your daughter. I love you so much. You are the coolest cat in town,” Rumer captioned her post earlier.

Scout, another Willis sister, reposted Tallulah’s photo on her Instagram Stories, which are no longer available. She also included memes from Bruce’s movie “The Sixth Sense” and some throwback photos of her own.