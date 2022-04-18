Bruce Willis Tried Breaking Into a Real NASA Space Shuttle on the Set of ‘Armageddon’

More than two decades after “Armageddon” made its debut in theaters, director Michael Bay recalls when Bruce Willis tried to break into a real NASA space shuttle while on the set of the sci-fi disaster film.

During a recent interview with Variety, Michael Bay discussed Bruce Willis’ space shuttle break-in attempt. “[The crew] stopped prepping it for one house, for us. We are on the gantry [the Orbiter Access Arm, which allows access into the shuttle], and Bruce was able to walk in. He goes to me, ‘Mike, we’re gonna do one take; the second take, I’m going to make a run for it and I’m going to go inside the shuttle.’”

Michael Bay then stated that he and Willis walked into the capsule door to the space shuttle. “Bruce is about to break into the space shuttle … and these guys, all in suits, fully masked up, they’re like [wagging his finger side to side], ‘Uh, uh, uh!’”

“Armageddon” follows a misfit team of deep-core drillers that are recruited to save the planet after NASA discovers an asteroid the size of Texas was going to impact Earth in less than a month. Bruce Willis starred alongside Billy Bob Thornton, Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler, Will Patton, and Steve Buscemi in the film. The film was a smash at the box office, scoring more than $553.7 million.

Bruce Willis’ Family Announces He is Retiring From Acting

The interview with Michael Bay comes just weeks after Bruce Willis’ family announced that he was retiring from acting. The actor was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is a language disorder caused by brain damage that impacts a person’s ability to communicate.

The Willis family issued a statement about Bruce’s diagnosis. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit. And wanted to reign his fans in. Because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Bruce Willis has 144 roles credited to his name. Within the past two years, Willis has filmed nearly 10 movies. His latest film, “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye,” will be released at the end of April. It is about a top-secret resort for retired U.S. intelligence officers. Chad Michael Murray, Jesse Metcalfe, Kelly Greyson, Ser’Darius Blain, and Natalie Burn also star in the film. Bruce Willis’ other upcoming film, “Vendetta,” will be hitting theaters next month as well.