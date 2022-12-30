Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Posts Heartwarming Throwback Home Video: ‘Fell Head Over Heels’

It’s time to turn back the hands of time for Emma Heming, wife of Bruce Willis, as she’s recalling their romance. Heming, 44, headed over to Instagram and shared some throwback memories in a video. We can see Heming and Willis, 67, enjoying time in the snow together.

In the video itself, you can see scenes of them tubing down a slope, riding a snowmobile, and posing for photos. There’s a lot more in the video, too. “It was that winter, 15 years ago I fell head [over] heels in love with him 🤍 #loveofmylife,” Heming captioned her Wednesday Instagram.

“This makes my heart glow,” read a comment from Tallulah Willis, the actor’s youngest daughter with ex-wife Demi Moore, PEOPLE reports.

Bruce Willis’ Wife Shared Photo Of Them At 2009 Wedding

Willis marked 13 years of marriage with his wife back in March. He was previously married to Moore, 60, from 1987 to 2000. On the 21st of that month, Heming shared an emotional photo of the two at their 2009 wedding in Turks and Caicos.

“13 years ago, those wedding speeches really sent us over the edge. Enjoy! #uglycry #weddinganniversary #lucky13,” she joked in the caption. Just two days earlier, Heming also celebrated her husband’s birthday in the form of a sweet photo montage from over the years. She wrote in the caption, “I don’t just love him, I really really like him #birthdayboy.”

Bruce Willis, known for his roles in movies like Die Hard, will soon become a grandparent for the first time. His oldest daughter with Moore, Rumer Willis, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. Aside from Rumer, 34, and Tallulah, 28, Willis is also father to 31-year-old daughter Scout Willis with Moore. He has two daughters with Heming: Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

A source close to the family told PEOPLE on Thursday that Bruce Willis is looking forward to his new role. Willis retired from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia earlier this year.

“He is happy about becoming a grandpa,” the insider said. “He loves having a big family. They are all spending Christmas together. Bruce is enjoying not working and having more family time. He likes being around his girls more.”

In other Bruce Willis-related news, he stepped out to reprise one of his famous movie roles one last time. This time, it happened to be as Detective James Knight for the movie Detective Knight: Independence. The trailer for this movie happened to drop just a few days before Christmas. In it, we see Willis in character but we also get a chance to see Jack Kilmer, son of actor Val Kilmer, in here, too.