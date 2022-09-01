Bruce Willis’ Wife Fires Back at Critics Who Slammed Her ‘Grief Awareness’ Post on His Aphasia Diagnosis

Not having any of the haters’ unkind words, Bruce Willis’ wife Emma took to Instagram to slam those who criticized her for her “grief awareness” post on the actor’s aphasia diagnosis.

As previously reported, Bruce Willis’ wife shared a video montage of her summer, which included exercising, gardening, and improving outdoor spaces. “This was a summer of self-discovery,” she wrote. “Finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone, and staying active. My grief can be paralyzing, but I’m learning how to live alongside it. As my step-daughter [Scout LaRue Willis] told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too.”

However, while the post was met with mainly praise from her followers, there were some critics. And Bruce Willis’ wife had enough. In her Instagram Story, Emma shared, “When you’re not allowed to talk grief, self-care, or being human in the world on grief awareness day…”

She also shared a screenshot of negative comments about her. “She’s such a drama queen,” one comment read. Another critic declared, “Oh she will cope just fine with his $$$.”

Emma went on to post that she is over the comments. “But in the words of the great, philosophical, and insightful Bruce Willis… ‘Ah, f— em.’ So, in this crazy day and age of comments and, you know, people thinking they know you and the things and the situations – ah, f— ‘em. ”

She definitely did not stop addressing her haters then. Emma continued, “I hope that you get to use that quote as frequently as I get to use my husband’s quote. I think he’s been up for scrutiny for so many years. And he’s just built this ultra-thick skin, and he could give two s—. I, on the other hand, give two s—.”

Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Previously Spoke About The Importance of Self-Care

Earlier this summer, Bruce Willis’ wife Emma took to her Instagram stories to share the importance of self-care and why it is a necessity as she and the rest of the Willis family proceed with life after the actor’s aphasia diagnosis.

“Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself,” Us Weekly reports that Emma wrote. “When you put everyone’s needs above your own, no one wins. I don’t do this perfectly but I really am trying so I can be the best I can be for the people I love and adore.”

Emma also stated during an interview with The Bump that she has been putting her family’s needs above her own during this stressful time. “That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health. And it served no one in my family.”