Bruce Willis’s wife, Emma Heming Willis shares an emotional message about self-care on her Instagram story this week. The message comes shortly after her husband, action film legend, and longtime actor, Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia.

The 43-year-old Heming notes in a recent message that “when you put everyone’s needs above your own, no one wins.”

Hemming Willis adds that she doesn’t “do this perfectly.”

However, she notes, she is really “trying so I can be the best I can be for the people I love and adore.”

Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Willis Gets Candid About The Challenges Her Family Is Facing Following Aphasia Diagnosis

In a recent interview, Emma Heming Willis gets candid about the struggle she and her family are facing following Bruce Willis’s aphasia diagnosis. She notes that she is working on making time for herself. Even as she is regularly putting her “family’s needs above my own” needs. Emma and 67-year-old Bruce Willis share two daughters, 10-year-old Mabel and eight-year-old Evelyn.

“I struggle with making the time for self-care every day,” Heming Willis says per People.

“I put my family’s needs above my own,” she adds. “Which I found does not make me any kind of hero.”

She goes on to note that it’s important that she take time to focus on her own mental health in order to provide the care her family needs.

“That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health,” she explains.

“And overall health,” she adds. “And it served no one in my family.”

Emma Heming Willis Reflects on Some Advice Regarding Her Self-Care

Heming Willis adds that she received some advice not long ago, noting that it’s important to make sure not to “under” care for herself. Primarily by making sure exercise remains a priority.

“Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself,” she explains.

“That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me,” Heming Willis continues. “I don’t mother myself perfectly but I know that I have some basic baseline needs that are a must, like first and foremost, exercise.” She adds that it’s “important to find that one thing that makes you feel good and build from there.”

Bruce Willis’s Family Continues To Move Through The Diagnosis As “A Strong Family Unit”

In her message, Emma Heming Willis notes that the family is moving forward as a “strong family unit” after her husband’s diagnosis.

“We are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” reads a message shared by Bruce Willis’s family.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia,” the message shares.

“Which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the family writes. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”