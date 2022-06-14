Bruce Willis’ Wife Posts Touching Message About His ‘Confidence’ Amid Aphasia Diagnosis

On Monday (June 13th), Bruce Willis’ wife Emma posts a touching message about the “Die Hard” actor’s confidence on Instagram amid his Aphasia diagnosis.

“My motto is don’t let fear stop you,” Bruce Willis’ wife declares in the post, which features the actor singing with The Temptations. “Why? Because fear constantly stops me. Which is another reason I fell for my husband, fear has never stopped him.”

Emma Willis went on to praise Bruce for proving the critics wrong over the years. “You can say what you want (and boy have they) but this guy has always been led by his passion and has never let naysayers stop him from, well, anything. And I have so much respect, love, and admiration for that man because of it.”

As previously reported, Bruce Willis’ eldest daughter, Rumer, announced earlier this year that her father was stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with Aphasia, which is a degenerative brain condition. She noted that while this was a challenging time for the Willis clan, they are moving through as a strong unit family. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

According to Us Weekly, Bruce Willis’ family has been united to being there for the actor and ensuring he receives the best possible treatment. “Mercifully, he’s extremely self-sufficient at this point in time,” an insider revealed. “They’re not taking anything for granted, but there’s a balance needed since he wants this handled with the minimum of fuss and is selfless to a fault about handling as much as he can.”

The insider reveals that Bruce Willis is in good hands thanks to his family. “They’re all pulling together, and that’s what matters.”

Bruce Willis’ Wife Talks About the Struggles of Dealing With Aphasia

During a recent interview with The Bump, Bruce Willis’ wife Emma shared more details about the struggles she’s facing amid the actor’s fight against Aphasia.

“I put my family’s needs above my own,” Emma Willis explained. “Which I found does not make me any kind of hero. That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health. And it served no one in my family.”

Emma, who shares daughters Mabel and Evelyn with Bruce Willis, said she was learning to “mother” herself while caring for her husband. “Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me.”

Emma Willis went on to add that this is a time where she can disconnect and do something that she knows makes her feel good overall. “I think it’s important to find that one thing that makes you feel good and build from there.”