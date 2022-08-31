Bruce Willis’ Wife Speaks Out About ‘Paralyzing’ Grief of His Aphasia Diagnosis

Back in March, Bruce Willis’ family shared the heartbreaking news that the Hollywood icon would be stepping back from his acting career due to persisting health struggles. Tragically, the Die Hard legend had been diagnosed with aphasia following what was likely a stroke, though the exact cause of the symptom remains unclear.

What couldn’t be more clear is that Bruce Willis has an incredible support system surrounding him. His wife, Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife, Demi Moore, and daughters have all been there for the ailing actor every step of the way.

Caring for an ill loved one takes its toll, however, especially when that illness affects their cognitive abilities. In observance of National Grief Awareness Day, Emma Heming Willis candidly described the experience of living with such hardship.

In an Instagram post, the actress shared a video montage of her summer spent gardening, exercising, and improving the outdoor spaces of the Willis family home. “This was the summer of self-discovery,” the devoted wife wrote in the caption. “Finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone, and staying active.”

“My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live alongside it,” Emma continued. “As my step-daughter [Scout LaRue Willis] told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too.”

Scout LaRue Willis, daughter of Bruce and his ex-wife Demi Moore, left an adoring comment on the inspirational post. “This is so beautiful!” she wrote. “I’m so proud of you, I love you so much!!!”

Bruce Willis’ Attorney Denies Claims of Workplace Abuse

Following the news of Bruce Willis’ shocking health struggles and subsequent retirement, reports poured in from colleagues who claimed the actor had been displaying signs of aphasia for years. Allegedly, the Pulp Fiction star couldn’t remember his lines and, at times, didn’t even know where he was.

Mike Burns, director of the 2021 Bruce Willis film Out of Death, was so shaken by the actor’s obviously declining health that he refused to work with him any further until he received the help he needed.

“After we finished [Out of Death], I said: ‘I’m done. I’m not going to do any other Bruce Willis movies,'” Burns explained to the Los Angeles Times. “I am relieved that he is taking time off.”

Such reports led to accusations that those in Hollywood were taking advantage of Bruce Willis. Were they forcing him to work rather than helping him recover?

According to Willis’ attorney, Martin Singer, however, these claims hold no truth whatsoever. In June, Singer assured fans that Willis continued working “because he wanted to.”

“My client continued working after his medical diagnosis because he wanted to work and was able to do so,” the attorney told the LA Times. “Just like many others diagnosed with aphasia.”

“Because Mr. Willis appeared in those films, they could get financed,” Singer continued. “That resulted in literally thousands of people having jobs, many during the COVID-19 pandemic.”