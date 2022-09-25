Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She Was Asked to Lose Weight for ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

Bryce Dallas Howard is opening up about body scrutiny she endured while filming the latest installment of the Jurassic World franchise. In a recent interview, Howard said that she had been warned “not to use my natural body in cinema.”

Howard elaborated on the statement further. “On the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast,” she told Metro. “It was something that [director] Colin [Trevorrow] felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me…because the conversation came up again, ‘We need to ask Bryce to lose weight.'” She applauds Trevorrow for being in her corner during those conversations with unnamed producers, as well as pushing for greater inclusion overall.

“He was like, ‘There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film,'” she explained. “I got to do so many stunts that wouldn’t have been possible if I had been dieting.”

Howard says that she was ecstatic about the on-screen stunts and fight sequences she got to do for the film. “I got to do it with my body, she was at her maximum strength, and I hope it is just yet another indication of what’s possible,” she said of her character. “In this movie, there were more women than men. These are numbers and scenarios [that are] at this point uncommon still,” she explained.

Howard’s interview comes as promotion for the September 26th release of Jurassic World: Dominion The Extended Edition picks up. The new cut features never-before-seen moments and scenes within the film.

This is the second time Bryce Dallas Howard has spoken up about issues concerning Jurassic World

Last month, Howard made waves when she spoke out about the pay disparity between herself and co-star Chris Pratt. In 2015, the fourth Jurassic Park movie, Jurassic World, debuted in theaters. Three years later, the sequel to Jurassic World, titled Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, was released. In the same year that the second film in the franchise was published, it was reported that Howard was being paid $8 million for it and her male co-star was making $10 million.

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said,” Howard told Insider. “When I started negotiating for Jurassic [World], it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

Howard was impressed with Pratt’s reaction when he learned of the situation. “Chris and I have discussed it. Whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,'” Howard said. “I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

Bryce Dallas Howard is following in the footstps of her director father, Ron Howard. She has directed episodes of the Stars Wars tv shows The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. She’s also set to helm the upcoming remake of the 80s classic, Flight of the Navigator.