Bryce Dallas Howard Talks Next Projects After Slamming ‘Jurassic World’ Unequal Pay With Chris Pratt

For Bryce Dallas Howard, working on the Jurassic World franchise was the experience of a lifetime. As much as she loved the films, her co-stars, and the chance to conquer a physically demanding role, however, it didn’t come without its flaws. Chief among them, according to Howard, was the pay gap between herself and her fellow leading actor, Chris Pratt.

When the second installment of the franchise, Fallen Kingdom, was released, it was rumored that Chris Pratt made $10 million while Bryce Dallas Howard made $8 million. In a recent interview with Insider, however, she revealed this to be untrue.

“The reports were so interesting,” Howard explained. “Because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less. When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world. I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

Bryce Dallas Howard then added that Chris Pratt was wholly against their unequal pay. In fact, he later helped her negotiate a far better deal on royalties. Because of those efforts, the actress said that she now earns more money from video games and theme park rides than she ever did on the films themselves.

Bryce Dallas Howard Hopes to Do More Action Films

Despite the pay gap between herself and Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard had a wonderful experience challenging herself with Jurassic World. So much so that she hopes to continue adding action roles to her growing filmography.

In a recent interview with People, Bryce Dallas Howard revealed that she’s especially interested in roles that allow her to show off her surprising martial arts skillset. “I would love to, yes,” she said before hinting at her newest role in the spy thriller Argylle.

“We just finished filming a Matthew Vaughn film that had a tremendous amount of action. I was very, very, very excited about that because I have a background in martial arts. So I was like, ‘Okay, it only took like 30 years, but it’s fine. I’m throwing a punch!'”

Many Jurassic World fans were surprised by Bryce Dallas Howard’s growing physicality in the franchise. Howard, however, knew she wanted to put herself to the test from the very start.

“It was actually the plan from the beginning, to be honest,” the actress explained. “[Director] Colin [Trevorrow] picked up that I’m very into doing physically challenging things. So I can imagine he realized early that there weren’t going to be limitations on his imagination in that regard and that I would be game for anything.”