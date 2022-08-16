Bryce Dallas Howard’s Unequal Pay Claims Compared to Chris Pratt in ‘Jurassic World’ Has the Internet Going Off

On Monday, Bryce Dallas Howard sent the Jurassic World fandom into a tailspin when she revealed that she was paid far less than her co-star, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt.

In an interview with Insider, Howard explained that reports claiming she made $8 million while Chris Pratt made $10 million were incorrect. In reality, the difference in their pay was even greater.

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said,” the Jurassic World star said. “So much less. When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014. It was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

Bryce Dallas Howard then added that Chris Pratt eventually stepped in to help. After discussing the difference in pay, Pratt reassured his co-star that he would help with future negotiations.

According to Howard, with the help of Pratt, she’s been paid more for Jurassic World-themed games and rides than she was for the movies.

Social Media Responds to Bryce Dallas Howard’s Wage Gap Claims

As anyone could guess, Bryce Dallas Howard’s claim that she was paid unfairly in comparison to Chris Pratt received mixed reactions. Some focused on Chris Pratt’s admirable response to the situation, claiming that he did the right thing in ensuring his co-star earned pay equal to his own.

Others, however, had a less positive reaction. Many pointed out that Chris Pratt is objectively a bigger star than Bryce Dallas Howard. And even fans of Howard and her work admitted that the unequal pay was probably the result of star power.

“No offense to Howard, but isn’t Pratt a more popular actor and draws viewers? So pay gap would make sense,” one user wrote. “Sorry. No one went to see Jurassic World to see [Bryce Dallas Howard]. She is an excellent director though and will command big bucks doing that,” another agreed.

I adore Bryce Dallas Howard, but he’s a much bigger box office draw than her. I’m not saying this industry probably can’t do a better job of pay equity, but these two really aren’t in the same tier when it comes to star status, right? — Kevin Nasky, DO (@psypharmacopeia) August 15, 2022

Meanwhile, others rolled their eyes at a movie star complaining about salary while making millions. “How can she possibly live on $8M per picture?!?!?!?” one sarcastic user replied. “Aw you mean Ron Howard, the billionaire director’s trust fund daughter is complaining about an unfair Hollywood power dynamic? That’s crazy,” another wrote.