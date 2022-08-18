‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star Nicholas Brendon Hospitalized

Nicholas Brendon, who is best known for his role as Xander on the hit TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has reportedly been hospitalized following a “cardiac incident” after spinal surgery.

According to Daily Mail, Nicholas Brendon notably underwent the spinal surgery last year after suffering paralysis in both his genitals and legs. His sister made the announcement that he had been rushed to the hospital two weeks ago after the cardiac incident. She also shared a series of photographs of Brandon’s hospitalization.

“Nicky sends his love and wanted me to apologize that he hasn’t been going live as much lately and to give everyone an update,” Nicholas Brendon’s sister wrote. She also said that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star is doing well but had to endure a hospital stay. “Some of you might remember he had a similar incident after his second spinal surgery last year (for Cauda Equina) but this time. He is trying to get a little more rest and has been concentrating on medical appointments.”

Nicholas Brendon’s manager, Theresa Fortier, revealed the actor had to pull out of all promotions for his film Wanton Want. This was after he suffered paralysis in his genitals and legs. He notably suffers from Cauda equine syndrome. The Daily Mail describes the condition as when the nerve roots in the lumbar spine are compressed. This cuts off movement and feeling and often the function of the genitals, bladder, and bowel.

“Right now he is concentrating on his health,” Nicholas Brendon’s manager stated at the time. “He is not doing promotions for the film. This past week and a half, things have turned drastically worse.”

Nicholas Brendon’s Manager Says The Actor Began to Struggle More After His 2021 Jail Stint

Meanwhile, Nicholas Brendon’s manager told the media outlet that the actor had a hard time flying due to his medical condition.“Sadly his condition means he needs surgical intervention of his increasing problems,” she explained. “I wish he was on the mend and able to promote this movie.”

Brendon’s manager also insisted that his condition became worse after he was arrested for using a false identity to try and purchase prescription drugs. She revealed that the actor had to sleep on a cement floor. “During the arrest, they were not quite careful with his condition. It has aggravated the symptoms of his previous injury and the paralysis is starting to reappear. He may have burst another disc or everything fell out of alignment. So sleeping on a cement floor with other inmates was not exactly conducive to healing.”

Brendon’s manager, who is also his best friend, said that the actor needs knee surgery. This is due to a past MCL and ACL tear.

