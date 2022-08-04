‘Bullet Train’ Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson Was Hospitalized After Gnarly On-Set Injury

The upcoming film “Bullet Train” stars big names such as Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Taylor-Johnson had to be hospitalized due to an injury he got on set.

The movie, directed by David Leitch, is an action-comedy. It follows “an assassin who’s determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs has gone off the rails.” Pitt, who plays Ladybug, the assassin, has to fight off other assassins on a train, Bad Bunny, Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and Joey King.

Leitch is a known stunt coordinator, so actors know that if you are in a film of his, you’re probably going to be involved in some stunts.

Taylor-Johnson spoke to Variety about an injury that put him in the hospital while filming. During a fight sequence in the movie, the actor was feeling dizzy due to low blood sugar levels from a “crazy mad Keto diet” he was on.

“We were in a fight sequence and I get drop-kicked across the room. And the one sharp bit of the corner where there wasn’t any padding took a chunk out of my hand. And I literally went wham, passed out,” Taylor-Johnson told Variety.

He then said, “ And then I came back and was like ‘Should we go again?’ And they were like ‘No, no, no. You gotta go get stitches at the hospital.’ So then I spent the night in the hospital.”

Taylor-Johnson shared that he knew what he was getting himself into with the movie. However, he still had a great time on set.

“You know, when you sign up for a David Leitch movie you know you gotta get a couple battle scars. Some war wounds,” he said to Variety.

The “Bullet Train” premiere took place on August 2. Critics recently gave the film harsh feedback following the premiere. “Bullet Train” already has a low score on Rotten Tomatoes — 56%.

David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter slammed the film as well, saying: ““It’s dispiriting to see so many capable actors put to such poor use…We don’t care about who gets pounded to a pulp or shot to pieces because there are no characters to root for – good guys or bad.”

However, people on Twitter who have seen the movie seem to be enjoying it. One Twitter user wrote: “BULLET TRAIN is mean, loud, obnoxious, erratic, immature, overstuffed, obscene, garish, gory and very very goofy. it’s a maximilist sugar rush nightmare and i had a f***ing blast with it.”

Another Twitter user said: “Saw “Bullet Train” and i really, really liked it. It is a fun movie, no p0litics just pure entertainment, with a great, outstanding cast. Speaking of cast it felt somewhat like my movies. No wonder, my peeps were involved. Btw there´s an interesting cameo. 9/10″.

“Bullet Train” officially comes out tomorrow, August 4 in theaters.