‘Call Me Kat’: How Leslie Jordan’s Character Will Be Written Off the Show

After Leslie Jordan’s final appearance on Call Me Kat, producers Jim Patterson and Maria Ferrari reveal what Phil’s fate will be on the show. Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik stars in Call Me Kat, which is currently airing its third season on Fox. A fan favorite on the show has been Leslie Jordan’s endearing Phil, the Kat’s Café head baker. In October, Jordan passed away in a car crash while he was on his way to the Call Me Kat set after suffering from a medical condition. After Jordan’s death, the cast of the hit show decided to take a week-long break to mourn their colleague. Recently, the show aired Jordan’s final episode as Phil.

In a recent interview with Deadline, after Patterson and Ferrari revealed Phil’s fate on the show. The producers have both confirmed that Phil will not die in the near future on Call Me Kat. Even though the character will no longer be appearing on the show, viewers can assume he is living happily after leaving Kat’s Café.

“We felt, and the cast in particular felt strongly that even though Leslie isn’t with us anymore, they would like Phil to find his happy ending,” Ferrari explained. Patterson agreed, pointing out that seeing the character ride off happily into the sunset was a good move. “Just for now, we can say that on the show, Phil will live on forever and live his best and happiest life,” Patterson said.

Fans get to remember Leslie Jordan’s character riding off into the sunset

On December 1, Leslie Jordan’s character Phil made his final appearance. It was on the season 3 episode of Call Me Kat titled “Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff.” In season 3, John Griffin is introduced early on as Phil’s new boyfriend Jalen. By the end of the latest episode, Phil and Jalen have confessed their love for each other. The duo shared a kiss, and given audiences closure about Phil’s love life. As an article from Screenrant points out, in the next episode, Call Me Kat will address Jordan’s absence by showing Phil enjoying a vacation.

Patterson and Ferrari have said that there’s no immediate replacement for Leslie Jordan planned for the show. Instead, they will enlist rotating guest stars to fill the void. Maybe one of these guest appearances will be a hit with fans, and a new cast member will be drafted into the mix.

Some fans might find it odd that the show has chosen not to address Jordan’s death on-screen. However, it is likely the best decision for both the cast and the audience. Honoring Jordan in this way allows us to remember him and his Phil character with happiness rather than sadness. If the show gets a 4th season, the producers can reign in the fan-favorite guest star to become a regular.