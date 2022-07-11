Cameron Diaz Speaks Out About Being a ‘Drug Mule’ Before Landing Breakout Hollywood Role

Stop us if you think this Cameron Diaz anecdote sounds like it could be a movie plot. But it really happened.

The 49-year-old star recalled the early days of her career as she tried to break into modeling. Diaz decided her best bet to further her career was to move to Paris and seek jobs there. She talked to the Second Life podcast.

“I was there a full year and didn’t work one day,” Cameron Diaz said of her time in Paris. “I couldn’t book a job to save my life. Then I got one job but, really, I think I was a mule carrying drugs to Morocco — I swear to God.”

Diaz said someone told her to bring a locked suitcase to Morocco. The suitcase allegedly contained the costumes to wear for her modeling assignment. Cameron Diaz offered some more details. And yes, when she arrived in Morocco, she started to panic,

“I’m this blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco, she said. “I’m ­wearing torn jeans and platform boots, with my hair down — this is really unsafe. I told them, ‘I don’t know, it’s not mine, I’ve no idea whose it is.’” She turned in the suitcase when she arrived back in France. She could’ve faced a 10-year jail sentence for drug trafficking. Talk about potentially ruining a career before it starts. Diaz said that in the entire year she spent in Paris, her drug mule assignment was her lone offer.

Cameron Diaz landed her first big movie role alongside Jim Carrey in The Mask.

Remember, this was early Cameron Diaz, circa early 1990s. By 1994, she landed her first big role acting opposite Jim Carrey in The Mask. Within four years, she earned roles in major movies My Best Friend’s Wedding and There’s Something About Mary.

And even her audition for The Mask had issues. The movie wanted sexy bombshell for the role of Tina Carlyle. But she wasn’t feeling sexy.

“I had just started my period,” Cameron Diaz said. “There was no way I was putting on anything sexy that day. I was like, ‘Are you kidding?’” But the director said she’d be perfect for the part. She received an offer a week later. And a super successful career immediately followed.

Diaz retired from acting in 2014. Her movies topped more than $3 billion at the domestic box office. But she wanted to do something more traditional. So she stopped acting to devote her time to her husband, Good Charlotte’s Benji Maddox, and their daugher, Raddix.

However, Cameron Diaz, the actor, is back in business. She is co-starring with Jamie Foxx in a new Netflix comedy, Back In Action. Foxx and Diaz had worked together in two previous movies.