Candace Cameron Bure Blasted by ‘Who’s the Boss’ Actor Over Controversial 2015 Interview

Former Full House star and TV personality Candace Cameron Bure is catching some major heat right now. This comes as the longtime actress, entrepreneur, and host is facing pushback for a controversial interview with former Who’s The Boss actor Danny Pintauro.

According to reports via The Daily Mail, Danny Pintauro appeared on The View in 2015 shortly after revealing his HIV-positive status on Oprah. During this interview, the former Who’s The Boss child star recounted his very personal story. A story, Danny Pintauro says, that led to his HIV-positive status. His candid discussion soon led to what Pintauro would call “one of the lowest moments” of his life.

Danny Pintauro Gets Candid During The 2015 Interview With Candace Cameron Bure On The View

According to Danny Pintauro, he was being very candid in his 2015 interview on the popular daytime talk show The View. In this appearance, the 47-year-old actor recounts how he was coming out of a long relationship and began to experiment with drugs and, later, anonymous intimate encounters.

“I was experimenting and believe it or not, I thought I was being safe in that encounter,” Danny Pintauro remembers saying in the 2015 interview per The Daily Mail. The actor remembers how he went in for a “regular checkup.” Something, Pintauro says was something he did every six months.

“You go in and you sort of waited two weeks on pins and needles,” the actor recalls.

“Or at least I did because I was just terrified of the idea of getting HIV,” Pintauro relates. This candid revelation then prompted a series of questions from Candace Cameron Bure. Questions that have Pintauro blasting the Full House actress nearly a decade later.

Pintauro Recalls The “Horrifying” Series Of Questions

According to The Daily Mail, Pintauro revealed this moment during a conversation on David Yontef’s Behind The Velvet Rope podcast. Pintauro recalls how Cameron Bure “basically said, ‘do you take responsibility for getting HIV because you were living a promiscuous lifestyle?”‘

She then turned to Pintauro’s husband, the actor recalls, asking him “do you have unprotected sex with your husband?”

According to Pintauro this was a “horrifying” moment for him and lead to one of the “lowest moments of the journey.” The actor goes on to say that the recent controversy surrounding Candace Cameron Bure and her move from Hallmark to the Great American Family Channel makes a lot of sense to him these days. Especially based on his experience with the host.

“It’s not surprising to me that she’s taking this stance with Christmas movies that she’s gonna be involved in,” Pintauro says.