Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Reveals Major ‘Misconception’ About Her Famous Family

As the daughter of Full House star Candace Cameron Bure and NHL legend Valeri Bure, there’s no question that Natasha Bure led a charmed life in childhood. After all, very few children grow up in stunning Malibu homes with views of both the ocean and the mountains. The 23-year-old actress insists, however, that she’s building her success without the help of her famous parents.

To Natasha Bure, having famous parents is irrelevant when it comes to her career. “The misconception is that everything is handed to you,” Bure explained to People. “Or that you don’t have to work for what you get.”

“I personally feel like I have been experiencing that from when I was super little,” she continued. “Whether it would be if I would get casted in a school play or something, I had people and friends that would say, ‘Oh, it’s just because her mom got her the role,’ or things like that.”

Natasha Bure is so determined to build a career separate from her parents’ fame that she keeps them at arm’s length, much to the dismay of Candace and Valeri. “My parents are so far removed from my life,” Bure explained. “They wish that they were more involved, which is actually something we joke about all the time.”

“I would say that I work for everything that I get, and I’m hustling on my own, and I have a completely separate life from my parents, or from anyone, really,” she said.

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Wants a ‘Different’ Career From Her Mother’s

Since her Hollywood debut in 1983, Candace Cameron Bure has built an impressive career in television. In addition to her Full House and Fuller House roles, she’s played in a variety of TV series and movies and enjoyed an immense amount of success.

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter no doubt has a great deal of respect for her mother’s hard work. However, Natasha Bure would prefer to have a career entirely different from that of her mother.

“Obviously, for me, that’s my mom,” Natasha said of sharing a job description with Candace Cameron Bure. “We are in the same industry, although eventually, I would love to do a lot of different stuff than what she does.”

“I think people easily compare you,” Bure continued. “And then just think that you’re fed into this lane, in this avenue, and it’s honestly quite the opposite. So, it can be frustrating at times. But at the end of the day, I know what I work for, I know what I’m doing and that’s really all that matters.”