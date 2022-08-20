Candace Cameron Bure Fans Can’t Get Enough of Her Son’s Reactions in New Video

On Friday (August 19th), Full House alum Candace Cameron Bure received some help from her son Maks as she promoted a sale on her One Step Closer Bibles.

“You may have to watch this video a few times if you keep getting distracted by Maks’ cuteness,” Candace Cameron Bure wrote in the video’s caption. She also shared that her One Step Closer Bible is now on sale and available on QVC with matching magnifying bookmarks. While she was presenting the Bibles, Maks didn’t resist hiding his true feelings. “Okay, carry on while I just squish his face because I love him so much,” she added.

Candace Cameron Bure’s followers couldn’t stop gushing about her and her son’s interaction throughout the video. “I love this, the main thing I noticed is how much your son loves you. He’s so proud!” one follower wrote.

Another fan then declared, “[Maks] is so entertaining he makes me laugh, missed what you said Candace, sorry.”

Candace Cameron Bure’s One Step Closer Bible is complete with 66 Bible book tabs. The Full House star also has a New Living Translation (NLT) version with a Q&A section that addresses her faith and Christianity. The Bible is now sold out on the QVC website.

Candace Cameron Bure Says Her Faith is a Big Reason Why She Co-Hosted ‘The View’ For Two Years

During an interview with ABC News, Candace Cameron Bure spoke about how her Christian faith has helped her through her acting career over the years.

“I think my faith is a big reason why I co-hosted The View for two years. My faith is not something that stays at somewhen I go out for work. It follows me everywhere I go.”

Candace Cameron Bure also spoke about how her faith guided her during the COVID-19 pandemic. “During the pandemic, I cannot imagine not having faith. The Bible is the source of truth I go to especially when I’m anxious and when I’m worrying.”

The Full House actress went on to cite Matthew 6:26-27 as one of her go-to scriptures during difficult times in her life. It reads, “Consider the birds of the sky: they don’t sow or reap or gather into barns, yet your Heavenly Father feeds them. Aren’t you worth more than they? Can any of you add one moment to his life span by worrying?”

Candace Cameron Bure went on to say that she has questioned God over the years. At various times in her life, she would ask “Why?” As she attempted to understand God’s decisions and ways. However, she did not fully disclose what times in her life she was questioning God.