Candace Cameron Bure Left Out Details in Video Response, Jojo Siwa Claims

Following Candace Cameron Bure speaking to her about how she dubbed the “Full House” star the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met, Jojo Siwa claims that the actress left out a few details in her response video.

While speaking to PageSix, Siwa confirmed that she and Candace Cameron Bure did speak on the phone. The former “Dance Moms” star stated that the incident that caused her to think the “Fuller House” alum was rude was at an afterparty. “She didn’t wanna take a picture with me,” Siwa recalled. “And I was OK with that. But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids.”

The dancer then said that was when she became really upset with Candace Cameron Bure. She describes the situation as one of the memories that always stuck with her. “When you’re little and somebody says something to you, and you just never forget it as long as you live – I think we’ve all had that moment – and I feel like this was that moment for me.”

However, Siwa did say that she and Candace Cameron Bure had a positive phone conversation about the situation. “We had about a 10-minute conversation and it was sweet,” she said. The dancer then added that she has no regrets about posting the video calling Cameron Bure rude. “I was being honest, and that’s something that I’ve always done and will always do.”

Candace Cameron Bure revealed in a video earlier this week that she and Siwa had a great conversation and there was no drama between them. “There is no drama. That’s the tea.”

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Tells Jojo Siwa to ‘Grow Up’ After Calling Her Mother Rude

Although Candace Cameron Bure is done with the conversation about she and Jojo Siwa’s situation, her daughter, Natasha had reportedly a few choice words to say about the “Dance Moms” alum.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter addressed the situation in a now deleted Instagram Story by telling Siwa to grow up. “Respectfully, someone saying no to taking a photo with her is not a ‘rough experience,’” Natasha wrote. “This generation is so sensitive and has zero backbone. Grow up. There are bigger issues in the world than this.”

While she did acknowledge that Siwa was disappointed when Candace Cameron Bure did not get a picture with her, Natasha still describes her mother as being the “most kind, soft-spoken, apologetic, class act” out there. She also didn’t think refusing to take a picture warranted Siwa calling her mother rude.

“For someone to say that they don’t want to take a picture with you or that it’s a bad time because they’re working is not a ‘rough experience,’” Natasha continued. “There are people who are dying in other countries, there are children who are starving. Those people are having a rough experience.”