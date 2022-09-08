Candace Cameron Bure Pays Tribute to Late Comedian David A. Arnold in Heartbreaking Post

Candace Cameron Bure took to her Instagram to mourn the loss of comedian and collaborator David A. Arnold. Cameron Bure and Arnold worked together recently on Fuller House, where he worked as a writer.

In her Instagram post, Candace Cameron Bure included a photograph of David and herself laughing while filming together. “David, you were a good one. Man, my heart is broken,” Candace captioned the Instagram post. She gave her love and prayers to David A. Arnold’s wife, Julie L. Harkness, and their two daughters, Anna-Grace and Ashlyn. “May God wrap His arms around you like you’ve never felt before.”

Candace Cameron Bure’s social media post comes just one day after David’s family released a statement announcing his death at the age of 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” the family said via Deadline. “David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

David A. Arnold’s death is felt in the comedy community

Arnold began his comedy career as a stand-up, performing at the Montreal Comedy Festival and on Jamie Foxx’s Laffapalooza on Comedy Central, among other appearances. He penned for multiple comedy series, including Meet The Browns (TBS), The Rickey Smiley Show (TV One), Raising Whitley (OWN) and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (TBS).

In addition, he created and executive produced Nickelodeon’s successful series That Girl Lay Lay. Consequently, this makes him one of the few Black showrunners in Hollywood.

Nickelodeon expressed their condolences for Arnold in a statement. “We are shocked and incredibly saddened by the sudden passing of our dear friend and creative partner, David A. Arnold,” the network said. “David was an immense talent and a gifted storyteller with a wide range of fans, from adults through his stand-up, to kids and families through the Nickelodeon show he created and executive produced for us, That Girl Lay Lay. On behalf of everyone at Nickelodeon, we send our thoughts and condolences to his family, his friends and his fans.”

In 2019, Netflix premiered David A. Arnold: Fat Ballerina, the comedian’s first stand-up comedy show. His second Netflix special, It Ain’t For The Weak, arrived July 19th. Arnold was on a four-month national comedy tour at the time of his untimely death.

Comedian and writer Chris Spencer issued a statement paying tribute to David A. Arnold. “Our closely knit comedy community mourns the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it. He was admired by his peers, respected by other veterans, and looked up to by the burgeoning comedians that he mentored. He will be deeply missed, especially by his comedy fraternity.”