Candace Cameron Bure Posts Cryptic Message After Getting Slammed by JoJo Siwa

Like the (literal) billion other active TikTok users around the world, Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa is an avid user of the social media platform. With over 40 million followers and close to two billion likes, a typical Jojo Siwa’s post include standard TikTok fare.

From lip-syncing to dancing to makeup and hair tutorials, Siwa never fails to keep up with the latest trend. And while her participation in these trends ordinarily only leads to enjoyment among her audience, one of her latest posts sparked some major drama.

In the post, JoJo “exposed” a few celebrities by revealing the “rudest” and “nicest” ones she’s met. She also shared her celebrity crush and one who “did her dirty.”

With “Stir Fry” by Migos playing in the background, Siwa revealed each celebrity in turn, showing their image for only a split second before moving on to the next. She moves so fast, in fact, that it’s almost impossible to see which celebrities she’s “exposing” while watching the video at normal speed.

Pausing the video at just the right moment, however, one can clearly see that the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever met is Full House star Candace Cameron Bure. When it comes to social media, news travels at warp speed. And within minutes, it seemed the entire internet was discussing the call-out.

Candace Cameron Bure has yet to give an obvious response to JoJo Siwa’s claims. However, a cryptic message posted via Instagram stories left fans wondering if it was meant as a reply. “Trust the Lord always,” she shared, quoting the Bible verse Isaiah 26:4.

It could, of course, be a complete coincidence. However, the post coming mere hours after JoJo’s harsh criticism led many to believe otherwise.

JoJo Siwa Calls Out Nickelodeon in TikTok Post

For those wondering, JoJo Siwa’s celebrity crush is Zendaya and the “nicest” she’s met is Miley Cyrus. And though her Candace Cameron Bure call-out is the talk of the internet, the Full House star wasn’t the only one to receive a negative review from the Dance Moms alum.

On the celebrity who “did her dirty,” JoJo Siwa showed an unexpected image – SpongeBob SquarePants. It’s doubtful she was pointing to the hyperactive, jellyfish-loving sea sponge directly. Instead, it’s more likely she meant Nickelodeon as a whole.

The So You Think You Can Dance star has always been open about her tempestuous relationship with the network. Just last year, she claimed that Nickelodeon had barred her from performing songs from her movie The J Team.

“I go out on tour in January,” she wrote on Twitter. “My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs) … Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???”

“There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not.”

“I want my concert to be the BEST it can possibly be,” she continued. “And I want to perform the songs that YOU have been waiting to hear for 2 years. Having the music from my movie in my show is important to me, I wish it was important to Nickelodeon. Remember I’m a human, not just a brand.”

The tweets were later deleted, but it’s clear the entertainer hasn’t fully forgiven Nickelodeon for its past offenses.