Candace Cameron Bure Posts Heartwarming Throwback Pics With Bob Saget on One-Year Anniversary of His Death

One year after Bob Saget suddenly passed away, Candace Cameron Bure took to Instagram to share a series of heartwarming throwback pics of her and her Full House co-star.

In the social media post, Candace Cameron Bure opened up about her struggles leading up to the one-year anniversary of Bob Saget’s passing. “I stayed up for hours watching videos of Bob on my phone,” Cameron Bure wrote. “Videos I couldn’t watch a year ago because it hurt too much. Last night they made me laugh. They comforted me and warmed my heart.”

Candace Cameron Bure went to write about how she would watch the videos of Bob Saget over and over while laughing so hard. “I miss him so much and I’m grateful he was my friend for many years. I love you Bob.”

The Full House star then shared with her followers what they can do to reflect on the day. “Now go hug a friend like Bob would.”

On January 9, 2022, Bob Saget was found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel near Williamsburg in Orange County, Florida. Prior to his death, Bob Saget performed a stand-up show at Ponte Vedra Beach. When he missed his scheduled checkout, members of Saget’s family became concerned over not being able to contact him. Emergency responders pronounced the Full House star dead at the scene.

Although no cause of death was immediately released, the local sheriff and medical examiner confirmed that there was no evidence of foul play or drug use. The later autopsy report revealed that Bob Saget had blunt head trauma from an accidental blow to the back of the neck. This was likely from a fall. He then subsequently died from the injuries he sustained in his sleep.

Dave Coulier Shares Picture of Bob Saget Outside the ‘Full House’ House

Along with Candace Cameron Bure, fellow Full House star Dave Coulier shared a picture of him and Bob Saget standing outside the hit sitcom’s house.

“Bob could always bring out the 5th grader in me,” Coulier stated about Saget. “I met him when I was just an unknown, 18-year-old standup at a small club in Detroit. We became instant brothers.”

Coulier goes on to share that sometimes he still thinks about calling Bob Saget to share “one of the hundreds of silly bits” they did together. “At some point today, I’ll think about how much I miss him and I’ll shed some tears. Then I’ll hear Bob’s voice, and it’ll make me laugh. Enjoy the gifts of life while they’re still here with you.”

Coulier went on to offer life advice for his followers. “Tell those you love that you love them … and hug them like Bob Saget.”