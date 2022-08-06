Candace Cameron Bure Posts Photos From ‘Full House’ Costar Jodie Sweetin’s ‘Beautiful’ Wedding

It was a Full House reunion of sorts as Candace Cameron Bure shares some wonderful photos from the wedding of Jodie Sweetin. The photos are some candid behind-the-scenes ones that Cameron Bure is showing off. Upon posting these on Instagram, the comments were flowing in for people to read. In fact, one of them came from the new bride herself. Sweetin stopped by and said, “Yaaaaay love these.” We think you will love these pictures, too.

Actress Andrea Barber also appears in the first photo. She played Kimmy Gibbler on Full House and the Netflix show Fuller House. Sweetin married Mescal Wasilewski in a ceremony attended by Cameron Bure, Barber, and many others. Among the photos are some of the gathered attendees.

Candace Cameron Bure Still Dealing With JoJo Siwa

While Sweetin made the headlines with her wedding, Candace Cameron Bure has been in the headlines herself. The actress has been in the news for her feud with JoJo Siwa. That feud is reportedly now over as both people talked about their issues together on the phone. What started things between them was Siwa terming Cameron Bure as “the rudest celebrity” she’s ever met.

But all that dated back to her attempting to get an autograph as a kid on a red-carpet event. Candace Cameron Bure did say no but she happened to be busy herself at the moment. “She didn’t wanna take a picture with me,” Siwa said in an interview with Page Six. “And I was OK with that. But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids.”

Siwa didn’t think she had done anything wrong in calling out Cameron Bure. Well, a hornet’s nest pretty much got stirred up. The brouhaha would ultimately bring in Cameron Bure’s daughter Natasha to the mess as she stood up for her mother. We even got a cryptic message from Cameron Bure on a video.

And just when we thought this whole thing was calming down, Siwa has come out with information. She claims that Cameron Bure left out details in her response. “We had about a 10-minute conversation and it was sweet,” Siwa said. But she does not regret what she said in her TikTok video. “I was being honest, and that’s something that I’ve always done and will always do.” Hopefully, the conversation that both women had with one another is enough to calm things down. Should things heat up again, then we will let you know. Cameron Bure is quite active as an author and actress. She shares her faith on her social media accounts and does so in the spirit of wanting to help people.