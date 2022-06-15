Over the weekend, “Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure post a video from her first time at a NASCAR race after she and her husband, Valeri Bure, made an appearance at the Sonoma Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350.

In the video, which was posted by Sonoma Raceway, Candace Cameron Bure declared. “This is my first time here at NASCAR! Super pumped. Here with my husband. We can’t wait to watch the race and we’re so excited to be here with all the incredible fans.”

Candace Cameron Bure also shared her excitement for actually being at a race for the first time. “I don’t know why [we haven’t been to a race]. We’ve been missing out! A whole lifetime of this! So, so excited to be here.”

Candace Cameron Bure’s appearance at the Sonoma Raceway comes just days after Hallmark revealed the first holiday films since her departure from the network. The “Full House” alum, who was once referred to as Hallmark’s “Queen of Christmas,” previously announced in April 2022 that she is moving on from Hallmark. She’s currently at GAC Medical to create new film content.

In a statement at the time, Candace Cameron Bure also declared at the time, “I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch. I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family.”

Candace Cameron Bure Reportedly ‘Tears Up’ Over the ‘State of the World’

According to PageSix, Candace Cameron Bure recently took to her Instagram Stories and was overcome with emotion. The actress writes, “Do you ever scroll through Instagram and just get sad at the state of the world?”

The “Full House” star also says, “I’m going to think of the things that I am grateful for, and I am grateful for God, Lord Jesus Christ, who’s in control of all of it. I am grateful that He’s already given all of us and me the ability to be justified before Him and be sanctified throughout the process of my life and that he redeems it all at the end.”

Candace Cameron Bure became emotional after discussing the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas last month. The tragic event left nineteen students and two teachers dead. “With the tragedy and the loss of those 21 people that is so hard, and as a mother I grieve and I just want to grieve with the people of Uvalde and the families,” she stated.