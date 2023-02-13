Candace Cameron Bure Praises New Network For Being ‘Unashamed’ Amid Traditional Marriage Drama

Shortly after winning two awards for her recent film A Christmas… Present, Candace Cameron Bure praises Great American Family for being “unashamed.”

In her latest Instagram post, the Full House alum gushed about her company, Candy Rock Entertainment, and its first movie out of the gate. “I love my business partners/work husbands/long time friends so very very much,” Cameron Bure declared. She also stated that Great American Family is unashamed to share scripture and the name of Jesus on cable television. The actress then gave the network credit for its dedication to faith and family entertainment.

“And guys – I won the Grace Award for TV performance in A Christmas Present,” she explained. “This award honors the most inspirational performance that best displays God’s grace toward us as human beings. My heart is full of gratitude and love.”

Candace Cameron Bure’s shoutout to Great American Family comes just a couple of months after receiving backlash over an interiew about the network. While speaking to the WSJ in November, Cameron Bure explained why Great American Family is different from her previous network, the Hallmark Channel.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Candace told the media outlet. She also said that those behind Great American Family are Christians who wanted to promote faith program and family entertainment. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

The comment sent social media into a frenzy and allegedly caused a fallout between Cameron Bure and her Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin.

Earlier this month, Candace Cameron Bure spoke out about cancel culture and how it has impacted her life. However, she did mention how she approaches cancel culture as well.

“Cancel culture is real and it is difficult,” Cameron Bure said during her appearance on the Unapologetic With Julia Jeffress Sadler podcast. “And It’s hard but listen, I just want to encourage you that you are not the only one and there are lots of us and we are always stronger together. And you have to find your community and know the word of God.”

The Fuller House star then said that it is important for her to speak truth, but in love. “I think my biggest encouragement is, there’s such a difference in the way when it’s spoken, when you’re leading your own actions, like, you’re not just talking the talk but you yourself have to walk the walk, and when it comes, that truth comes with love and kindness and respect, it goes a whole lot further.”