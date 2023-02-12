Candace Cameron Bure Racks Up 2 Honors For Latest Christmas Movie

Candace Cameron Bure just proved that even without the Hallmark Channel, she’s still the queen of Christmas movies.

Last year, the former Fuller House star left her longstanding place with the network and moved to Great American Family. While there, she kept with her tradition of filming new holiday films. Most recently, she appeared in A Christmas … Present. And on Friday (Feb. 10), at the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards, she grabbed two trophies for her work on the project.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

According to an Instagram post, Bure won the Best Family Television prize and the Grace Award for Television for starring in and producing the film.

A Christmas … Present debuted in November, and it was her first Yuletide flick with GAF. The starlet’s personal production company, Candy Rock Entertainment partnered with the GAF to create the film.

“Guys- I’m pretty darn excited for my company @candyrock.entertainment!” she wrote. “Our first movie out of the gate, A Christmas…Present and we won Best Family Television from @MovieGuide Awards. I love my business partners/work husbands/long-time friends so very very much.”

Candace Cameron Bure Attended the Movieguide Awards with Former ‘Full House’ Castmate Lori Loughlin

Along with a lengthy and grateful caption, Candace Cameron Bure posted several pictures from the night. In them, the 46-year-old wears a classic off-white satin gown and her hair in a bun as she poses with her GAF partners. The actress’ Full House co-star Lori Loughlin even made an appearance at the show and had the privilege of handing Bure one of her awards.

Bure also mentioned her Grace Award in the caption and explained that it ” honors the most inspirational performance that best displays God’s grace toward us as human beings.”

The Movieguide Awards take place annually in Hollywood, CA. The organization focuses on faith-based entertainment, and many consider the ceremony “The Christian Oscars,” so winning a trophy is a major accomplishment for stars and filmmakers.

In the Grace Award category, Bure went up against major celebrities such as Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. To win the Best Family Television trophy, she beat out Reba McEntire: My Chains are Gone and A Walton’s Thanksgiving, as well as several other made-for-TV movies.

“My heart is full of gratitude and love,” Bure concluded.

For those of you who want to catch the ceremony, you didn’t miss your chance. The 30th Annual Movieguide Awards will stream on cable channel UPtv on Feb. 26.