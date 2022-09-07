candace-cameron-bure-responds-to-fans-asking-about-her-next-hallmark-movie

Candace Cameron Bure and The Hallmark Channel parted ways months ago. But fans have yet to understand that the breakup is permanent.

Bure officially broke with the network in April and signed a new deal with GAC Media. The Fuller House starlet has been developing, producing, and starring in films and series made by the company. Furthermore, Bure’s Candy Rock Entertainment is also working with GAC to produce “original content for channels” and “create year-round seasonal celebration content,” according to a statement.

In other words, after spending 14 years with Hallmark’s Crown Media, she’s no longer connected with the network in any way. But according to a recent Instagram story, people are still tuning into Bure’s former network and looking for her new projects. So she’s urging them to head over to her new home.

“A lot of you asked me if I have a new movie coming out on Hallmark Channel,” she said on her personal account. “And I actually moved to a new channel called Great American Family. So, I’m hoping you will follow me over. … But I do have a new Christmas movie coming up. That’s what I’m working on right now. And I’m also producing some others. But I’m making them for you, so that’s what I’m doing. It’s like Christmas season is here.”

Candace Cameron Bure Moved to GAC to Create Faith-Based Content

Yes, that means her Aurora Teagarden franchise has officially closed after 15 installments. And we will no longer see the actress as the face of Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas. But Candace Cameron Bure is creating similar movies and series with Great American Family. So, we won’t actually be missing out.

The 46-year-old made the move because she felt that GAC better aligned with her lifestyle. Like Bure, the new network is focused on wholesome Christian-based content.

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” Bure said in a statement. “I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly. We share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family.”

Several other Hallmark regulars followed Candace Cameron Bure to GAC as well. Danica McKellar, Trevor Donovan, and Jen Lilley are also official stars of the network.

“Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about!” Bure continued.