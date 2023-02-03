Candace Cameron Bure Reunites With ‘Fuller House’ Costar After Fallout Over ‘Traditional Marriage’

Just a couple of months after Candace Cameron Bure’s alleged fallout with Jodie Sweetin over the definition of “traditional marriage,” the former Fuller House stars are reuniting for a special event next month.

In her latest Instagram post, Cameron Bure announced that she and Sweetin, as well as Andrea Barber and Dave Coulier, are hosting a meet and greet together at 90s Con in Hartford Connecticut on March 18th and 19th. “It’s a FULL HOUSE BABY!” Candace declared. “We’re comin’ back to 90s Con. And OH MY LANTA I can hardly wait!”

Despite tagging Sweetin in the post, Candace Cameron Bure doesn’t follow her former Fuller House co-star. Cameron Bure allegedly unfollowed Sweetin after her former TV sister took a stand against her when it came to “traditional marriage.”

During an interview with the WSJ last fall, Candace spoke about why she left Hallmark for Great American Family. “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” she stated. The actress noted that those behind Great American Family were Christians who wanted to promote faith program and family entertainment. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Cameron Bure’s caused quite a stir online and prompted JoJo Siwa, who already had issues with the Full House star months prior, slammed the actress for the comments. After Siwa’s public criticism, Sweetin reportedly told the teenage pop star, “You know I love you.”

After facing more backlash for her comments concerning her views on “traditional marriage,” Candace Cameron Bure decided to speak out about the situation.

“All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people,” Cameron Bure stated on Instagram. She also wrote that it absolutely breaks her heart that anyone would ever think she would intentionally want to offend and hurt anyone. “It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies.”

Cameron Bure then wrote that while she shouldn’t be surprised about the situation, she wanted to push forward. She also wrote that everyone needs Christmas more than ever. “To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you.”

Cameron Bure went on to add that her heart years to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God as well as to others and be just a reflection of God’s huge love for everyone.