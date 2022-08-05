Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Hilariously Unexpected JoJo Siwa-Themed Gift

Although known for being genuine and lovely, Candace Cameron Bure found herself at the center of controversy last week when former Dance Stars cast member JoJo Siwa claimed the Full House alum to be the rudest celebrity she ever met. Stunned about the statement, Cameron Bure sought clarity about why she made the list. Especially given that the two only met a few times. But while the feud appears to be one-sided, the actress shared an interesting gift she received from a public relations company.

Posting on her Instagram story, Candace Cameron Bure laughed about a gift box she received that came with a painting kit themed around the 19-year-old dance star, JoJo Siwa .”I just found this really funny. There’s a PR company that sent me a gift.” She also shared the note attached to the gift, reading, “Hope you love this JoJo Siwa x @DiamondArtClub gift.”

Again, showing there are no bad feelings towards JoJo, Candace Cameron Bure admitted, “I don’t know but it looks really cute and when one of my goddaughters comes over, we’re going to do this.”

Candace Cameron Bure Speaks With JoJo

Back when JoJo first made the comment about Candace Cameron Bure, the actress, shocked by the revelation, said, “I immediately tried to reach out to her through mutual friends, and my publicist contacted her manager, and I DM’d her because I didn’t know what happened — I didn’t know! So I was finally able to talk to JoJo this morning. I called her. And we had a great conversation. She was like, ‘Hey, how you doin’?’ I said, ‘Well, I’ve been better, what happened?'”

According to Candace Cameron Bure, JoJo believed her video wouldn’t go viral. She added that it wasn’t a big deal. But for Cameron Bure, it was. She revealed, “Because I only remember that we met at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and that went really great,’ and [JoJo] goes, ‘Yeah! It was really great! You were super nice and all of that.'”

JoJo’s Mother Weighs In, Giving Some Advice

Going on the offense, JoJo chimed in, stating that Candace Cameron Bure didn’t share the entire truth about their meetings. On JoJo’s side, her mother Jessalynn Siwa sought to give some advice to the actress, “At the end of the day this story, it’s not about a simple photo it’s about how you treat people.”

The Mother concluded, “Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way. It’s super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking.”

Besides JoJo’s take, many remember Candace Cameron Bure to be much like the lovable D.J. Tanner she portrayed in Full House and later Fuller House.