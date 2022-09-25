candace-cameron-bure-reveals-why-she-left-hallmark-behind

Earlier this year, Candace Cameron Bure made the decision to leave Hallmark. Now, she’s looking back on that choice. Bure recently announced her departure from the Hallmark Channel after 14 years in an interview with Variety. Her reasoning was to join Great American Media, a company launched by Bill Abbott in 2021. Bure explained that the whole issue was her contract and she took the best deal that benefits her.

“The truth is I’ve been under contract with Hallmark for a very, very long time. And those have been absolutely wonderful,” she recently told Variety. “It just so happened that my contract was expiring when Great American Family started up. So we did not start having those discussions until we were well into negotiations with Hallmark Channel for renewing.”

“And as every business person knows, you’ve got to do what’s right for contracts,” Bure explained. “It didn’t work out with Hallmark and so we started talking to Bill.”

In 2008, Bure made her Hallmark debut in Moonlight & Mistletoe. She said it was the first job in the entertainment industry that she accepted after taking a ten-year break to focus on her family. “It was great. It was fun. I enjoyed it and it was three weeks away from the family, which was manageable and doable,” Bure said about the holiday film.

Bure is proud of her Hallmark work but is looking to the future

Bure quit earlier this year, but prior she had appeared in many holiday movies for the channel. To this day, Bure holds “the highest rated movie in the history of the Hallmark Channel,” and she is “very grateful” for her experience with them.

Despite her assertion that she would leave the Hallmark Channel, Bure has stated that she will continue working with Dayspring, which is owned by Hallmark. “I have an incredible relationship with DaySpring and the people there. I absolutely hope that it never comes to them asking me to leave that partnership. But if it happens, that will be on them, not on me,” Bure said. “I absolutely love my partnership with DaySpring.”

In April, Bure announced her departure from Hallmark Channel to focus on developing new content for Great American Family–a channel owned by Great American Media. “I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” Bure said in a statement. “I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose.”

Candace Cameron Bure went on to lay out the reasons Great America Media fits her so well. “GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family. Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about!”