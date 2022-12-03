Candace Cameron Bure Shows Off Her Gray Hair in New Photo

Candace Cameron Bure isn’t ashamed to admit that her blonde locks aren’t completely natural. The Fuller House star recently took to Instagram to prove that she ages just like the rest of us. And her formerly flaxen roots are starting to come in grey.

In September, the 46-year-old posted a photo of herself in the salon as she sat with color on her hair. The stylist had painted half of her head with bleach and covered it in foil. Bure had the other half pulled tight, and the salt and pepper showed through.

“Just keeping it real,” Bure captioned. “Thanks, @debidumas for bringing these greys back to blonde.”

Candace Cameron Bure isn’t ready to let go of her golden locks. But she’s comfortable enough to let the world know that her youthful hair is fading. And in a time where aging is frowned upon for women, her fans are appreciating her candidness.

“Thank you for keeping it real and showing the real us women appreciate it so much @candacecbure,” one fan praised in the comments.

“Glad I’m not the only person who does this,” another fan added. “Looking great, tin and all.”

Candace Cameron Bure Kicks off the Holiday Season

Since returning her hair to its former shade, Candance Cameron Bure has been busy with her Great American Film partnership. And she recently debuted her first holiday movie of the season, A Christmas…Present.

In the film, Bure plays Maggie Larson, a mother of two who heads to her brother Paul’s house after he’s widowed and left with a young daughter to raise on his own.

“Maggie is determined to give her brother and niece the best Christmas possible and to lift their spirits when they most need it,” reads the description. “Though Maggie’s plan is to aid her brother, his faith and parenting style ultimately helps her to understand issues within her own life and a need for closeness in her own family.”

The story represents Bure’s Christian lifestyle. As the actress recently revealed, she made a move to GAF so she can have more freedom to portray that

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” she told the Wall Street Journal. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord. And [I] wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

A Christmas…Present premiered on GAF on Nov. 28. For those of you who missed it, you can stream it on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, or Philo TV, which all offer GAF and include a free trial.