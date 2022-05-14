Candace Cameron Bure Speaks on Working With Daughter Natasha for Latest Movie

Candace Cameron Bure made her final project with Hallmark extra special by inviting her daughter Natasha to join the cast.

In the latest installment of the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries titled Haunted by a Murder, the 23-year-old starred as the teenage version of Candace’s character

“It was so much fun for her to play my character as a high school student,” Candace told E! News’ Daily Pop. “I was having the best time because I had my camera out. I was videotaping everything.”

The 46-year-old Full House alum also note that because she was the movie’s producer, she was able to do “whatever” . she wanted. And she used that privilege to give her budding starlet daughter some solid Hollywood training.

“I was just ‘stage-momming’ it up in the best of ways,” joked Candace. “I loved it.”

But the Hallmark project wasn’t the first time that the mother-daughter duo has paired up. Back in 2020, Natasha also worked with Candace Cameron Bure for an episode titled College Tours. In it, she played a student named Isabel who was one of many zany people who Jackson and Ramona met while visiting a university on the East Coast.

Candace Cameron Bure will No Longer Work on Hallmark Projects with Natasha Bure

While chatting with Daily Pop hosts Bobby Berk and Justin Sylvester, Candace Cameron Bure also opened up about her jump to GAC Media.

Last month, the actress announced that she was leaving behind her 13-year run with Hallmark to create series and movies that focus on her Christian lifestyle.

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” she said on April 19th. ” I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly.”

As she shared with Berk and Sylvester, the exit had nothing to do with bad blood and she added that she still “loves her Hallmark family.” But it was just time to move on and further her career.

“I’m always looking for opportunities to grow professionally and creatively,” she admitted. “Not only will I continue to act and produce in all of my movies, but I’m now curating content and producing content for both channels as a whole.”

Candace’s Candy Rock Entertainment will also partner with GAC to produce “original content for channels.” And furthermore, they will also bring the same type of holiday content to the screen that she did for years with her former network.

The actress was one of several Hallmark stars who made the move to GAC, too. Other notable stars to join her are Danica McKellar, Trevor Donovan, and Jen Lilley.