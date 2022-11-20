candace-cameron-bure-speaks-out-about-controversial-great-american-family-christmas-movie-comments

Actress Candace Cameron Bure has been in the middle of some controversy based on her recent move to Great American Family. Cameron Bure had been a mainstay at Hallmark Channel for Christmas-based movies. She, though, decided to leave there for the upstart network. Cameron Bure has said that she wanted to do movies that reflected “traditional marriage.” Hallmark Channel has gone in a direction that doesn’t align with Bure’s views. For her part, Cameron Bure did an interview with The Wall Street Journal about her move. Now, in the face of great backlash, she’s speaking out about what was printed in the outlet.

“I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal,” the former Full House star said Wednesday via her Instagram. “All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies.

Candace Cameron Bure on How Faith Impacts Her Decision

“But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised,” Cameron Bure said. “We need Christmas more than ever. I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately.”

Additionally, in her comments, Candace Cameron Bure directed part of them to “members of the media” that she claims are using this moment to “fan flames of conflict and hate.” Candace Cameron Bure said she has a simple message, stating, “I love you anyway.” The actress even said “I love you” to those attacking her online. She’s been getting some flack from JoJo Siwa, who is part of the LGBTQ community, and former Hallmark star Hilarie Burton. Burton called Cameron Bure a “bigot” for her comments.

Meanwhile, the actress also had some comments about finding Great American Family for her Christmas movies. “I have long wanted to find a home for more faith-based programming,” she said. “I am grateful to be an integral part of a young and growing network. (And) I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support.”